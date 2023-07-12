SineWave Raises More Than $160 Million to Transform the Enterprise Tech Market

WASHINGTON, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SineWave Ventures, a Silicon Valley and Washington DC-based venture capital firm, announced the close of a $160.3 million Fund III raise. The SineWave fund is oversubscribed by 30 percent, countering national narratives of a challenging venture capital climate.

In its announcement in Washington, SineWave noted that it has already returned its limited partners a remarkable seven times what they have invested, with expectations of even higher returns in the future. SineWave's concentrated portfolio focuses on enterprise technologies that advance both commercial and public sector customer requirements, enhance data analytics and cybersecurity, encourage collaborative data science, and enable new levels of enterprise performance.

SineWave, a top 5 percentile fund per Cambridge Associates, currently has more than $300 million committed across diversified funds.

"Our team acts with strict financial discipline, can spot real enterprise solutions, and leverages unparalleled connections and understanding of both the commercial space and public sector to outperform the broader VC market," said SineWave founder Yanev Suissa.

The team at SineWave has the unique ability to bridge Silicon Valley and Washington DC, which is advantageous in any economic environment, but especially critical during private market downturns when public sector investments in technology continue to grow. The team works closely with startups to access federal contracts and navigate commercial business opportunities, creating an environment where portfolio companies can succeed.

View original content:

SOURCE SineWave Ventures