UNDER CANVAS NORTH YELLOWSTONE - PARADISE VALLEY NOW OPEN

The upscale, outdoor hospitality brand has opened its newest camp for its inaugural season near the north entrance of Yellowstone National Park

BOZEMAN, Mont., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Under Canvas – the leader in upscale, outdoor hospitality – announced today that its 11th camp, in Paradise Valley, Montana, is now open. Located on 50 acres of picturesque ranchland near the north entrance of Yellowstone National Park, Under Canvas North Yellowstone - Paradise Valley boasts panoramic views of the Absaroka Mountain Range and the Yellowstone River, which gracefully courses through the camp granting over a mile of pristine, riverfront access for unforgettable onsite world-class adventures.

Under Canvas North Yellowstone - Paradise Valley (PRNewswire)

"The debut of our newest camp, Under Canvas North Yellowstone - Paradise Valley, marks a significant milestone for the brand, a full-circle moment as our first-ever camp is located near West Yellowstone," said Matt Gaghen, Chief Executive Officer of Under Canvas. "We are delighted to expand access to the vast wonders of the Greater Yellowstone region, immersing guests in the renowned natural beauty, wildlife, ranchlands, and Western culture for which Yellowstone is celebrated. Offering bucket list adventures just steps away from the lobby tent, along with contemporary Western-inspired design and culinary highlights, we take great pride in providing an elevated home base that allows travelers to fully embrace the enchantment and splendor of iconic Yellowstone."

Under Canvas North Yellowstone - Paradise Valley offers 50 safari-inspired canvas tents fully furnished with plush king size beds, luxe linens, USB charging packs, bedside lanterns, a wood burning stove, private deck with views and ensuite bathroom (hot shower, sink and flushing toilet). Signature to this camp, the Yellowstone River Suite Tent features two tents adjoined by a private deck, its own private firepit and an outdoor area.

In true Montana style, the main lobby tent is adorned with contemporary, mountain-inspired indoor/outdoor furnishings from West Elm and design features with nods to the region's storied ranch history. Embers, the al fresco, cafe-style dining concept serves as a vibrant, communal hub where guests can indulge in seasonal, regionally-inspired dishes and refreshing cocktails.

Guests will enjoy complimentary onsite programming and experiences including acoustic live music, daily yoga, fireside s'mores, kids activities and more, while off-site adventures such as horseback riding, Yellowstone River wooden boat floats, guided hiking tours, fly-fishing and white-water rafting are all available to be booked in advance via an Under Canvas Adventure Concierge.

Paradise Valley is ideally positioned to provide unparalleled access to the north side of the country's first national park which encompasses more than two million acres and features dramatic canyons, alpine rivers, lush forests, hot springs and gushing geysers, including its most famous, Old Faithful.

A cornerstone of the Under Canvas experience is the brand's mindful approach. Under Canvas camps are designed to minimize intrusion and maximize open space, each with dedicated, undisturbed green spaces and a design that flows with the natural topography of the land to eliminate unnecessary earthwork. New this year, Under Canvas and global environmental nonprofit The Nature Conservancy (TNC) have come together to help fund conservation and raise awareness through education, volunteer efforts and donation programs.

Under Canvas North Yellowstone - Paradise Valley's inaugural season will run through September 25, 2023. Reservations for the 2023 and 2024 season are available at www.undercanvas.com .

ABOUT UNDER CANVAS

Under Canvas is the ultimate outdoor destination hospitality experience. Its upscale, safari-style accommodations perfectly embrace their natural surroundings while featuring indoor luxuries, allowing everyone to discover their outdoor self in comfort and style. Under Canvas currently operates eleven locations in West Yellowstone, North Yellowstone-Paradise Valley and Glacier in Mont., Moab, Zion, Lake Powell-Grand Staircase and Bryce Canyon in Utah, Mount Rushmore in SD, Great Smoky Mountains in Tenn., Grand Canyon in Ariz., and Acadia in Maine. For more information, please visit www.undercanvas.com .

Under Canvas (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Under Canvas