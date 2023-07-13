Bosch Power Tools Partners with Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity Organization to Support More than 20 Local Homebuilding Efforts

Bosch Donates Cordless Tools and Volunteers Time to Support the Dallas Community

DALLAS, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 12th, several members of the Bosch Power Tools team gathered together at the Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity Wall Shop to help cut and build wall frames, an integral structural component to the 20+ homes being built in the area. This marked the official launch of the company's inaugural partnership with the organization that included a donation of some of Bosch's latest 18V cordless power tools, like the Miter Saw and Reciprocating Saw, to support local homebuilding efforts in Dallas.

Bosch Power Tools volunteers headed to the Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity Wall Shop to help build essential wall framing, using the brand’s donated Miter Saws. (PRNewswire)

"Bosch Power Tools is a proud partner of the Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity team helping to support the organization's admirable work to strengthen the local community through its affordable housing efforts," said Teresa Sabatino, Director of Brand Marketing Power Tools North America. "We're honored to support Habitat for Humanity's goal of building 20+ new homes across Dallas this year, providing volunteers and tools to support this effort."

The Bosch 18V tools donated will be supporting the future building efforts of Habitat for Humanity in Dallas for years to come. Each 18V product is designed for ease-of-use and can move from a shop to a warehouse or a home build location, supporting Habitat's builds from start to finish.

"The Bosch team was honored to work alongside the Core Volunteers at the Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity during this week's build," said an on-site Bosch volunteer. "Not only were we able to complete the interior framing for an entire home, but we met some of the families who will live in these homes once they are complete, helping us see first-hand how Habitat directly impacts the community."

This year, Bosch Power Tools is furthering their relationship within the Dallas community, making meaningful connections through a variety of avenues. Whether it's in the stands at an FC Dallas soccer game or on a Habitat home build site, Bosch is committed to supporting trade workers across the Dallas-area as their hard work drives the industry and expansion of this growing city.

"We are extremely grateful for this generous donation from Bosch Power Tools and are excited to kick-start our new partnership," said William Eubanks III, CEO of the Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity. "Support at this level not only furthers our mission of providing affordable housing to local families but also offers our build site managers the tools they need to make our construction efforts even more efficient. We had a great time getting down in the sawdust alongside the Bosch volunteers at our Wall Shop yesterday and look forward to using our new Bosch 18V cordless tools on several build sites this year."

About Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity

Through affordable homeownership opportunities, financial education, advocacy, and neighborhood empowerment programs, Dallas Habitat transforms families, revitalizes neighborhoods, and is working together to build a better Dallas. Strategically bringing together public and private funding, community leadership and vision, and thousands of volunteers — we will break the cycle of poverty and transform our communities. Using affordable homeownership as an anchor for hope, change, and stability, Dallas Habitat has served more than 2,100 low-income families since 1986, resulting in an investment of nearly $200 million in more than 25 Dallas area neighborhoods. Learn more at dallasareahabitat.org .

