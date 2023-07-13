Enceladus Partners Steps Forward with a Fresh Take on Investment and Partnership

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enceladus Partners, a capital investment and advisory firm specializing in small to mid-sized businesses, is proud to formally introduce its unique, multifaceted approach to assisting Founders, Families, and Management Teams achieve their business and life goals.

(PRNewswire)

Enceladus is working to invest capital from its family office into small to mid-sized businesses. "The firm brings business owners the opportunity to partner with a team that has experience as family business owners, executive-level operators, and successful institutional investors who have collectively deployed over $850 million of equity across more than 60 transactions" said Russ Spieler, Managing Partner at Enceladus, "by having a flexible suite of capital solutions and advisory services, we have specifically designed the firm to help owners achieve their business and individual goals."

John Coiro, Partner at Enceladus and former owner and CEO of Allentown, Inc. said, "I partnered with the team at Enceladus who helped me transform my business from a family-owned company to a growing, scalable, and more valuable business. They partnered alongside me to invest in my company, help me unlock its potential, and to more than triple its valuation. They also helped me achieve my personal goals of transitioning from my day-to day role as CEO to board member after 32 years of service to my family business and to create wealth for my family. I'm excited to partner with good people, invest in good companies, and share the knowledge my family and I learned through our own business transition. I learned so much during the process and can't wait to help our future partners get to the other side."

Enceladus also offers services to business owners who want to improve their organization or their capital structure. "Our firm is passionate about helping business owners navigate an increasingly complex and difficult business environment," said Ben Brennan, Partner at Enceladus, "we don't just advise or invest – we look to form genuine partnerships with business owners. Our approach allows us to focus on helping our partners achieve their life goals, as well as collaborate to help underlying businesses achieve their objectives, generating win-win outcomes for all stakeholders."

The firm is guided by the core values of honesty, integrity, transparency, communication, performance, aligned incentives, growth, and development.

The firm named itself after Enceladus, a moon of Saturn that is known for being the most reflective body in our solar system. The moon recently made headlines when scientists discovered that there is a vast ocean hidden under the moon's icy surface, and that the ocean contains all the key building blocks of life. Drawing parallels with Saturn's moon, Enceladus Partners believes that there are hidden opportunities waiting beneath the surface of many businesses. With the firm's collective experience as both operators and investors, it is distinctly equipped to identify opportunities that others may undervalue or overlook, revealing their hidden potential for growth.

The firm looks forward to connecting with business owners and investors as it builds its portfolio of partnerships, successful investments, and win-win outcomes for its partners, clients, and stakeholders.

About Enceladus Partners:

Enceladus Partners is a leading capital investment and advisory firm, dedicated to creating win-win partnerships with founders, families, and management teams of small to mid-sized businesses. Through its flexible capital structures and advisory services, Enceladus helps businesses optimize their capital structure, maximize their value, and achieve their goals. Learn more at EnceladusPartners.com

