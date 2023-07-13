SAS continues top score ranking on Disability Equality Index

CARY, N.C., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SAS has once again received a top score of 100 in the Disability Equality Index®, the most robust disability inclusion assessment tool in business. This Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion distinction highlights the many disability inclusion initiatives SAS supports that are featured in the survey, including culture, leadership and employment practices.

SAS again earns top score of 100 in Disability Equality Index® and is named a Best Workplace for Disability Inclusion.

The index is produced by the American Association of People with Disabilities and Disability:IN to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. This year's survey included questions about:

Culture and leadership.

Enterprisewide access.

Employment practices (including benefits, recruitment, employment, education, retention and advancement, accommodations).

Community engagement.

Supplier diversity.

Non-US operations.

"We are constantly striving to make our physical and digital workplaces more inclusive and accessible," said Danielle Pavliv, SAS Chief Diversity Officer. "By mitigating and eliminating barriers that prevent access to the tools and resources employees need to effectively do their jobs, we are ensuring all employees experience an equitable work environment where they can achieve their full potential and feel a sense of belonging. This makes SAS a stronger, more innovative company where people not only want to work but want to stay."

At SAS, all employees have a responsibility to create environments that enable everyone to do their jobs without barriers. Through strengthening cross-functional partnerships, SAS has worked diligently to enhance its focus on accessibility and disability inclusion.

In 2023, 485 corporations, including 71 Fortune 100, 207 Fortune 500 and 249 Fortune 1000 utilized the DEI to benchmark their disability inclusion efforts.

"Businesses have the power to drive the global advancement of disability inclusion, and we're thrilled to see more companies than ever leverage the Disability Equality Index to measure their progress," said Jill Houghton, President and CEO of Disability:IN. "We recognize these top-scoring companies as a 'Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion' for their passion and efforts to lead the way in creating greater equity for people with disabilities in the workplace, marketplace and supply chain."

SAS CEO Jim Goodnight also signed the Disability:IN CEO Letter on Disability Inclusion, highlighting a commitment to ensure people with disabilities are represented at all levels of a company and encouraging other CEOs to join the pledge.

SAS has been recognized as a top place to work for millennials, parents, women, diversity and technology, including its recent addition to Fast Company's 2023 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators list. SAS is also a top scorer on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index.

Learn more about the SAS culture and its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

About the Disability Equality Index

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion." The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation's largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complementary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. The tool was developed by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates. Learn more at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

About SAS

SAS is the leader in analytics. Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

