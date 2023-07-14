Chewsy Vitamin Chews Launches at Sprouts With Women's and Men's Offerings

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chewsy, a leading provider of innovative and delicious, candy style vitamin chews, is thrilled to bring Youthful Skin, Beautiful Hair and Women's and Men's Multivitamin chews, to Sprouts customers nationwide. These chewable vitamins deliver a complete blend of essential nutrients for the body and mind:

Chewsy Logo (PRNewswire)

Youthful Skin is a delicious tasting raspberry lemonade flavored chew designed to support skin health and a more youthful appearance. The chew is formulated with hyaluronic acid, grape seed extract, minerals, and antioxidants.

Beautiful Hair is formulated with 12 key nutrients to support hair health and strength from the inside out! Infused with Biotin, Goji Berry, Vitamin D, Vitamin C, and essential B Vitamins.

The Women's Multi is a delicious cranberry grape flavored chew, scientifically formulated with 23 nutrients and 100% daily value of 16 essential vitamins and minerals to deliver a complete formula for women.

The Men's Multi is scientifically formulated with 100% of the Daily Value for 16 essential nutrients. These naturally flavored cranberry grape chews contain saw palmetto, stinging nettle, probiotics, zinc and selenium for added men's support.

"We are thrilled to partner with Sprouts Farmers Market whose mission is to make natural foods accessible to everyone and holds itself to partnering with like-minded brands that are minimally processed and free of artificial flavors, colors, preservatives and artificial ingredients," said Chewsy Co-founder Sean Ross. "Sprouts' values align perfectly with Chewsy and allows us to reach a wider audience of health conscious consumers who prioritize their health and wellbeing and are constantly on-the-go."

From taste to texture, all the formulas stand out from traditional gummies or chewable vitamins as they feature a candy style that is bursting with juicy flavor but even juicer health benefits. Chewsy chews are individually wrapped for a convenient and on-the-go experience.

Chewsy Youthful Skin, Beautiful Hair, Women's Multi and Men's Multi Chews are now available at Sprouts Farmers Market. For more information about Chewsy visit ChewsyChews.com and Sprouts.com.

About Chewsy Chews

A leading provider of high-quality chewable supplements. Chewsy chews taste like candy, but they're filled with scientifically validated nutrition. Because Chewsy chews are bigger than gummies, they can fit more nutrients in them and contain only 3 grams of sugar, and no gelatin. The chews are individually wrapped to be portable, sanitary, and mess-free in heat/warm weather. Chewsy products can be found at www.chewsychews.com, Target, Sprouts, Whole Foods, CVS, and Amazon.

