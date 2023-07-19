CELEBRATE THE 100TH US STORE OPENING WITH DAISO!

SAN FRANCISCO, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Join us in celebrating the grand opening of Daiso's 100th US store on Saturday, 7/22, at Stonestown Galleria! Be part of the excitement as we welcome Mayor London Breed and Daiso executives for a special ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Discover Daiso! (PRNewswire)

Don't miss the captivating performance by taiko drummers, Jiten Daiko, that will set the stage for an unforgettable day. The event kicks off at 11 AM on the second floor, conveniently located between Verizon store and Sephora.

And that's not all! Be among the first 100 customers to shop and receive a fantastic custom goodie bag with any $30 purchase. So gather your friends and family, and join us for this momentous occasion. See you there! #DiscoverDaiso #DaisoSF100 #StonestownGalleria #GrandOpening

About Daiso:

Daiso is a global retail chain founded in Japan, known for its vast array of unique and affordable products across various categories such as household goods, stationery, beauty, and more. Daiso entered the US market in 2005 and continues to expand its global footprint while maintaining its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. The Daiso US headquarters is located in La Mirada, CA.

SOURCE Daiso USA