ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION MOURNS DEATH OF LEGENDARY SINGER TONY BENNETT

CHICAGO, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alzheimer's Association is deeply saddened by the death of legendary singer Tony Bennett. Following his diagnosis, Bennett was an incredible advocate for the cause, sharing his story publicly to help reduce stigma and elevate the conversation on behalf of the millions of families facing the disease.

Alzheimer's Association Logo (PRNewsfoto/Alzheimer's Association) (PRNewswire)

Bennett and his family bravely revealed his Alzheimer's diagnosis in February 2021. Six months later he took to the stage for his final performance at Radio City Music Hall alongside friend and collaborator Lady Gaga. The pair then recorded a public service announcement to help better educate and inform people about the disease. Over the next several years, Bennett regularly partnered with the Alzheimer's Association to raise funds and encourage more awareness about the disease.

"The Alzheimer's Association joins the world in mourning the loss of Tony Bennett, a great friend and champion of the cause. For decades, Tony inspired the world with his music and, after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, he continued to use that powerful voice to make a very real difference in inspiring action and change," said Joanne Pike, DrPH, president and CEO, Alzheimer's Association. "For the Bennett family, and the millions of others impacted by Alzheimer's and dementia, we will continue our work of increasing awareness and education, providing families support, and advancing research and treatments, to slow, stop and ultimately, cure Alzheimer's disease."

According to the Alzheimer's Association 2023 Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures report , more than 6 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer's disease, with more than 11 million friends and family providing unpaid care. These numbers will skyrocket in the coming years and by 2050, the number of people with Alzheimer's disease is projected to double.

About the Alzheimer's Association®

The Alzheimer's Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer's care, support and research. Our mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia®. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alzheimer's Association