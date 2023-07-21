Foundation's Gift to Harvard Medical School to Support Mental Health Education

NEW YORK, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hughes Holden Foundation, a nonprofit organization committed to bettering the mental health of marginalized communities in the U.S., is proud to announce a substantial donation to Harvard Medical School (HMS). The contribution will provide annual scholarships for students underrepresented in medicine with an interest in mental health care - a step in addressing the pronounced disparities in both access to and quality of mental health services across the nation.

Foundation funding scholarships at Harvard in Mental Health & new Psychiatric Care Clinics for underserved communities

The gift supports two initiatives at HMS: Both its general, need-based financial aid program, and its REACH program, which provides need-based, four-year scholarship funding to a select group of incoming MD students who demonstrate Resilience, Excellence, Achievement, Compassion, and commitment to Helping the underserved. These programs enable the world's most promising medical students to attend HMS, regardless of their financial means; upon graduation, these students can choose their career paths without the burden of significant debt, enabling them to pursue their passions, take risks, and become leaders and innovators in the field of health care.

The Hughes Holden Foundation, a not-for-profit organization with offices in Newport Beach, CA, and Greenwich, CT, was founded by Mr. Tony Hughes and Dr. Peter Holden, successful tech entrepreneurs with a deep connection and personal interest in mental health. Mr. Hughes and Dr. Holden were inspired by the work at Harvard Medical School and its commitment to make significant contributions to growing the diverse pipeline of clinicians to provide mental health care to underserved communities.

"Mental health is a crucial but often neglected aspect of overall health, especially among minority and marginalized communities faced with numerous obstacles in accessing quality care," said Hughes and Holden in a joint statement. "Our mission is to attract and nurture greater diversity within mental health education and professional training leading to a new generation of leaders and advocates best suited to serve their communities. Supporting HMS in this worthwhile endeavor is a tremendous honor."

Starting in the 2023-2024 academic year, the donation will establish both the Hughes Holden Scholarship Fund and the Hughes Holden REACH Scholarship Fund at Harvard Medical School, providing financial aid to students pursuing MDs. HMS will award these need-based scholarships to students with an academic interest in psychiatry or mental health, continuing the Hughes Holden Foundation's enduring commitment to supporting minorities and underserved communities across the USA. In partnership with HMS, the scholarships may cover tuition, fees, living expenses. Recipients will have access to mentorship, networking, and research opportunities from the Foundation's Advisory Board made up of nationally recognized practitioners and thought leaders in mental health innovation.

"We are immensely grateful to the Hughes Holden Foundation for their generous and visionary support," said Edward Hundert, Dean for Medical Education at Harvard Medical School. "This donation bolsters HMS's commitment to attracting diverse and talented students with an interest in psychiatry, supporting future healers and leaders in the mental health field."

According to the American Psychiatric Association, there is a dire shortage of psychiatrists in the United States. Only 6% of psychiatrists identify as Black or African American, 5% as Hispanic or Latino, 12% as Asian, and less than 1% as American Indian. Moreover, only about 3% of medical students choose psychiatry as their specialty. The Hughes Holden Foundation hopes that its donation will help address this gap by increasing the number of minority physicians who pursue careers in mental health policy and practice.

The commitment to HMS is part of a larger initiative by the Foundation to tackle the mental health crisis in the U.S. The Foundation plans to fund the establishment of multiple minority-owned and managed Psychiatric Urgent Care Centers in underprivileged communities across the nation, beginning in California and expanding to other regions.

About the Hughes Holden Foundation: The Hughes Holden Foundation is a nonprofit organization with offices in Newport Beach, CA and Greenwich, CT, dedicated to improving mental health awareness, psychiatric education and treatment, with a specific focus on those in most need – the minority and underserved communities in the USA. Founded by tech entrepreneurs Mr. Tony Hughes and Dr. Peter Holden, the Foundation reflects their deep connection and personal commitment towards providing quality mental healthcare for all.

