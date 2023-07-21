Solar Energy Storage System EP Cube Cooperates with Treedom to Boost Environmental-friendly and Sustainable Development

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EP Cube announced its partnership with Treedom, the first platform in the world allowing customers to plant a tree remotely and track the story online, and jointly launched the "One Move to Green, One Step to Eternal Planet" event.

Through this initiative, all customers who purchase EP Cube will receive a tree planted by Treedom. Participants can invite their friends to join as well. The initiative details can be found on EP Cube's social media platforms. All proceeds from the trees will be used to benefit local communities and residents.

Battery systems bring sustainable benefits by supplying power to households during peak hours, thus reducing customers' electricity bills and their reliance on traditional energy sources. As the first self-designed-and-developed residential energy storage system by Eternalplanet, a consumer-oriented independent brand under Canadian Solar, EP Cube furthers these benefits, offering greater energy savings and sustainability through compatibility with high-power solar panels, enhancing energy efficiency and cutting down energy loss.

By partnering with Treedom, EP Cube now offers those investing in solar energy storage a way to make an even larger positive impact by helping support tree-planting projects around the world.

"In this collaboration with Treedom, we are proud to offer our customers an opportunity to take further action and help to protect our planet," said Mimosa Kan, Director of Business Development at Eternalplanet. "EP Cube plays a significant role in saving energy, decreasing reliance on fossil fuels, and reducing emissions - equivalent to as much as 600 trees a year. We hope this collaboration will encourage more people to go green with EP Cube."

The initiative is currently underway in the US and will come to more regions globally. Canadian Solar and Eternalplanet are dedicated to further popularizing this campaign and will introduce EP Cube to more markets, creating a greener and more sustainable future with their partners.

About Eternalplanet

Eternalplanet is a consumer-oriented independent brand of energy technology under Canadian Solar, with independent design, R&D, manufacturing and global service capabilities. Eternalplanet always adheres to scientific and technological innovation and is committed to providing energy solutions for people and promoting the sustainable development of the world. In September 2022, Eternalplanet launched the first self-designed-and-developed residential energy storage system in the United States - EP Cube. EP Cube adopts industry-leading technologies to provide all-round power backup for every household, with higher safety performance and more flexible capacity expansion. More information on the company can be found at https://epcube.com.

About Canadian Solar Inc.

Canadian Solar was founded in 2001 in Canada and is one of the world's largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. It is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules, provider of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and developer of utility-scale solar power and battery storage projects with a geographically diversified pipeline in various stages of development. Over the past 22 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered around 94 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers across the world. Likewise, since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built and connected over 8.8 GWp in over 20 countries across the world. Currently, the Company has approximately 609 MWp of projects in operation, 6.9 GWp of projects under construction or in backlog (late-stage), and an additional 17.7 GWp of projects in advanced and early-stage pipeline. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit https://www.canadiansolar.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Eternalplanet