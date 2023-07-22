Tech Hub LIVE 2023: Third Annual Event Spotlights Companies Committed to Practical Solutions

DES MOINES, Iowa, July 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Hub LIVE, the premier event dedicated to data-driven solutions in agriculture, is set to open its doors next week. Bringing together the largest gathering of ag tech practitioners, thought leaders, and innovative solution providers, Tech Hub LIVE delivers insights and technologies to implement in the upcoming growing season.

Tech Hub LIVE offers an unparalleled opportunity for ag retailers, distributors, consultants, manufacturers, and other stakeholders in the ag supply chain to discover the latest advancements in decision-making and analytics software, with an exhibit hall featuring over 75 booths and meeting rooms. With over 88 speakers, including 19 tech talks, 19 fireside chats, 17 roundtable discussion groups, and 10 breakout sessions, participants will be equipped with the knowledge and tools needed to turn new technology opportunities into practical business advantages on the farm.

The success of Tech Hub LIVE would not be possible without the generous support of our partners, sponsors, and exhibitors. These industry leaders play a pivotal role in driving innovation and progress in agriculture technology. Attendees will interact directly with vendors, learn about their products and services, and stay at the forefront of the ever-evolving ag tech industry.

High-level partners elevating and driving ag tech advancement are:

Proagrica

Ever.Ag for Agribusiness

Greater Des Moines Partnership

Indigo Ag Inc

Visionary Exhibitors include:

Agworld

AquaSpy

Corteva Agriscience

EarthOptics

Planet

Raven Industries

Supporting organizations:

AgGateway

Agribusiness Association of Iowa

Agricultural Retailers Association

BioConnect Iowa

You can view the complete exhibitor list, here.

The future of agriculture technology is being shaped at Tech Hub LIVE, where collaboration, innovation, and networking merge to inspire growth in the industry. Attendees can anticipate exciting sessions, discussions, tech talks, and special events designed to foster connections and create lasting partnerships.

Don't miss this unique opportunity to gather with industry friends and colleagues next week at Tech Hub LIVE. Register today!

About Tech Hub LIVE:

Tech Hub LIVE is an annual event dedicated to data-driven solutions for the agriculture industry. Bringing together thought leaders, practitioners, and innovative companies, Tech Hub LIVE drives progress and innovation in the ag tech sector. The event offers an exhibit hall, tech talks, fireside chats, roundtables, and breakout sessions to provide attendees with actionable insights and cutting-edge technologies to implement in their operations.

