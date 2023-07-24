OneDay Hires Donovan Steinberg as VP of Customer Success

Dallas-based technology company, OneDay, announces the hire of Donovan Steinberg, VP of Customer Success

DALLAS, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneDay , a leading video-based sales enablement platform, is thrilled to announce the hire of Donovan Steinberg as its Vice President of Customer Success. With a wealth of experience in managing and leading teams and an impressive track record of success in the customer success realm, Donovan brings invaluable expertise and vision to the company.

Prior to joining OneDay, Donovan spent nine years at BombBomb, most recently as the VP of Customer Success. During his tenure, Donovan achieved remarkable results, leading the vision, functions, and processes of the customer success department.

When asked about his decision to join OneDay, Donovan expressed his excitement about the company's dynamic leadership, dedicated team members, and the stage of business that OneDay is in. "Everyone has been so welcoming, open to connecting personally and professionally, and willing to help in any way they can," Donovan remarked. He also highlighted the humility and hunger for growth within the team, emphasizing the agile and progressive approach toward product development, customer experience, and internal processes.

Regarding the future of OneDay, Donovan expressed confidence in the company's impact and potential for growth. "OneDay is on the edge of something really big, and I'm excited to be here for it," he added. With his passion for empowering individuals and belief in the significance of video in business relationships, Donovan is poised to lead OneDay's Customer Success team to new heights.

About OneDay

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, OneDay is a technology company whose mission is to bring a best-in-class video solution to hospitality, real estate, professional services, and other industries to create high-quality, authentic videos that drive engagement, conversions, and sales. OneDay enables businesses to enhance their sales, marketing, internal, and external communication strategies by delivering video messages that are authentic, engaging, and effective. For more information about OneDay, please visit www.oneday.com .

