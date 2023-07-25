Helcim responds to consumer cost savings demands and integrates ACH payments alongside credit cards in Xero App

The payment provider delivers checkout flexibility, affordability, and simplicity to Xero customers through one seamless app integration.

CALGARY, AB, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Helcim, a small business payments provider, will now offer ACH bank transfers through its app integration with global small business platform, Xero. The latest update effortlessly replaces the need for traditional payment methods like checks and wire transfers, which are often time-consuming and less favorable among consumers . This change not only meets the growing demand for enhanced payment options but also ensures a seamless experience for businesses.

Simplicity and affordability remains paramount to Helcim. By making ACH payments available through their Xero integration, Helcim has made it even easier for small businesses to offer a streamlined payments solution to their customers and clients. Customers can now easily switch between credit card and ACH payments without the need to sign into their online banking platform.

"When it comes to accounting, we understand that time is money," shares Helcim Product Manager Mike Quick. "That is why we wanted our integration with Xero to be as flexible and frictionless as possible for small businesses. Not only have we come out with something that competitors don't offer through one app, but we have continued to streamline the reconciliation process and mark ACH or credit card payments received through Helcim's Xero app as paid and reconciled through a single clearing account."

With a low rate of only 0.5% + 25 cents, capped at $6, businesses of all sizes can now experience significant reductions in expenses. This game-changing offering particularly benefits businesses handling high transaction volumes, aligning with Helcim's core values of transparency and affordability.

"Small businesses are facing significant cash flow challenges today. By taking simple proactive steps such as using digital payments, small business owners can make it as easy as possible for customers to settle their accounts," said Faye Pang, Canada Country Manager at Xero. "We know seamlessly connecting these payments to their accounting platform is important for encouraging a healthy cash flow and we're excited that our customers have a new way to manage ACH bank transfers with Helcim."

The app update is now live in the Xero App store. To begin, simply sign up for Helcim and turn on the integration in your dashboard. For more information on the app update please visit our website .

About Helcim

Helcim is on a mission to be the world's most loved payments company by giving small businesses every possible edge to thrive and enrich our communities. The company delivers an easier, smarter, and more affordable payment experience with a human touch. Helcim serves thousands of businesses in Canada and the US across 800 different industries, processing billions in payments each year.

