Knightvest Capital Acquires Residential Community in Austin's Silicon Hills

Knightvest will modernize unit interiors and amenities at the 336-unit community in the Pflugerville submarket, which has grown roughly 38% over the past decade

DALLAS and AUSTIN, Texas, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Knightvest Capital, a vertically-integrated multifamily investment company, announced today it has acquired Autumn Ranch on Swenson Farms, a 336-unit garden style residential community located in Austin's high-growth tech corridor of Silicon Hills. With the acquisition, Knightvest Capital continues to expand its Central Texas portfolio while also solidifying the Company's growing presence in the Austin area.

The low-density Autumn Ranch apartment community includes one- and two-bedroom floor plans spread across seventeen acres with a variety of amenities including a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, and dog park.

"We're excited about our latest acquisition in Austin as we continue to execute our strategy to uniquely identify underperforming properties in highly sought-after markets," said David Moore, Knightvest Founder and CEO. "Our talented team is excited to bring our best-in-class renovation work to Autumn Ranch as we lead the industry in delivering design-driven quality with modern luxuries that residents value."

Austin's growth has been driven by a steady influx of corporate relocations and expansions, with notable projects like Samsung's chip manufacturing plant and Apple's 130-acre campus. Other major employers in the area include Dell, Amazon, and Applied Materials. As a result, between 2010 and 2020, Austin ranked as the fastest-growing metro area in the United States, and the submarket of Pflugerville, where Autumn Ranch is situated, experienced remarkable growth of 38% over the past decade.

Knightvest Capital closed on the acquisition on July 13, 2023, and the Company plans to further modernize the community by renovating unit interiors and enhancing property amenities. The company will also implement its proven property management strategies to ensure efficient operations and excellent customer service.

David Moore concluded by saying, "I'm incredibly proud of our winning team that continues to deliver dependable results that outperform the market in this dynamic environment, and we're excited about the continued growth prospects in the Austin area."

About Knightvest

Knightvest is an industry-leading multifamily investment and management firm known for creating communities of excellence and delivering dependable results that enable investors, employees, and residents to thrive.

As a vertically-integrated firm, Knightvest specializes in renovating and repositioning multifamily properties with a unique approach focused on setting a new standard in design-driven quality, executing with operational efficiency, and leading with a people-first culture.

Since its founding in 2007, Knightvest has invested over $10 billion to acquire over 55,000 units across high-growth metro areas in Texas, Arizona, the Carolinas, and Florida to become one of the largest apartment owners in the United States.

