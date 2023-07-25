USA Industries, LLC Announces New Location in Prairieville, Louisiana

SOUTH HOUSTON, Texas, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Industries, LLC, a designer, manufacturer, and supplier of industry leading products used in refineries, chemical, petrochemical, and other process manufacturing plants is expanding its base and opening a new product and sales warehouse location in the Ascension Parrish of Louisiana (Prairieville, LA). The 10,000 square foot building will officially open for business on August 1, 2023, and will offer customers a full line of its industry leading piping isolation and testing products including paddle, spectacle and spacer blinds, blind flanges, the patented EZ Lock Blind Rack®, and USA Industries exclusive GripSafe®ST line of pipe plugs. Also available will be the company's heat exchanger tube plugs including its Snap It® Jr. & Sr. PCC-2 compliant engineered tube plugs, shoulder plugs, EZ Torque® shoulder plug gaskets and more.

Dan Overly, Director of Sales and Marketing at USA Industries, LLC said about the new launch, "USA Industries has always taken great pride in our ability to provide customers with the products that they need more quickly than the competition. Our new Prairieville location will boost our speed to market in a key territory that heavily relies on our products to safely and rapidly complete maintenance turnarounds, repairs, and capital projects."

"From a business investment standpoint, Louisiana's wealth of natural resources, infrastructure and talent are key to our geographic expansion strategy and will help fuel our growth," said CEO, Justin Watts. "Louisiana's economy is largely supported by oil refineries, natural gas processing plants and petrochemical production facilities; a local presence allows us to better serve new and existing customers in these markets and support their communities. This new site also positions USA Industries to further diversify its customer base through the emerging bioprocessing sector in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida as new facilities with piping systems or heat transfer equipment will likely need our products during construction and maintenance."

About USA Industries:

USA Industries has served the refining, chemical processing, and power industries since 1982. It boasts large inventories of standardized products along with an ability to rapidly produce customized products. With an in-house engineering staff and machine shop, the company designs, manufactures, and supplies piping isolation and testing products, tube plugs, orifice plates, and tools for heat exchangers. USA Industries is an ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturer and supplier.

View original content:

SOURCE USA Industries, LLC