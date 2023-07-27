WELCOME TO DIS-LOYALTY -- A NEW TRAVEL & FOOD MEMBERSHIP THAT BEATS BORING

A game-changing membership that encourages disloyalty, offering bigger savings for going somewhere new.

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ennismore, the global lifestyle hospitality company, launches Dis-loyalty – a game-changing travel and food membership that takes a different approach to loyalty by actively encouraging members to explore new destinations and rewarding them for being disloyal. Dis-loyalty is a unique programme dedicated to lifestyle, bringing together more than 75 hotels and 150 restaurants and bars from Ennismore's collective of 10 globally renowned brands, including 25hours Hotels, Mama Shelter, The Hoxton, Mondrian and SLS.

Be loyal to your mom, not your hotel (PRNewswire)

Dis-loyalty is based on simplicity and transparency, giving members bigger discounts for going somewhere new at the Dis-loyalty collective of hotels, restaurants, and bars. Members will get five core benefits:

50% off just-opened hotels in the first three months after opening,

20% off every first-time stay in every hotel,

10% off for return stays,

10% off food and drink in any of our restaurants, bars and coffee shops,

365 free barista-made drinks (coffee, tea, hot chocolate) – one every day of the year.

Launching later in the year, Dis-loyalty Drops will create highly anticipated moments of limited edition offers and once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

Dis-loyalty is not a traditional loyalty scheme — there is no need to earn points, no tiers to climb, and no need to wait for the rewards. Members will get instant perks (and gratification) from the moment they sign up through a new, dedicated online platform. There are no complicated T&Cs or blackout dates for hotel stays, so every day is available (when we're not fully booked, of course), and members can take advantage of their F&B discount any time whether you're staying over at the hotel or not.

Launching on 27th July at $18 per month with an exclusive launch offer of one month free (when signing up before 31st August). What are the savings? Let's do the maths. Members could save $150 every night for a new opening, $60 every night for a hotel they've never stayed at, and $312 every year on coffee1* – there's no excuse not to sign up when savings are this good. Also, becoming a member doesn't just give benefits; it helps give back too. Dis-loyalty will donate 5% of membership subscription revenue to charities that work tirelessly to support the local communities our hotels call home as part of its mission to leave a positive impact.

Ennismore has always been at the forefront of driving change and challenging convention within the industry, including removing check-in and out times with Flexy Time at The Hoxton; pushing sustainability efforts by being one of the first to introduce solid bath amenities at Mama Shelter; creating new business models through the launch of Working From_, a dedicated coworking brand integrated within hotels; changing how work is done within hospitality by introducing a 4-day work week at 25hours hotels; and building a proprietary mobile-friendly booking engine in-house that gives users a seamless booking journey and results in market-leading conversion rates.

Sharan Pasricha, Founder & Co-CEO of Ennismore, said: "I'm incredibly excited to be launching a new, game-changing programme that brings together our much-loved lifestyle brands in one simple and compelling membership, with digital innovation at its core. We want to break the traditional loyalty model by not rewarding members for how often they stay with us, but by encouraging them to discover the new. Dis-loyalty encourages our brand fans to discover hotels, restaurants, and bars in a new, digitally immersive, and editorial way. This complements our current brand-led strategy in delivering best-in-class brand.com experiences resulting in higher direct bookings."

EXPLORE NEW DESTINATIONS

Dis-loyalty is perfect for those who love exploring, with over 50 destinations, including London, Dubai, Miami, Paris, and Seoul. With more than 15 openings planned for the next 12 months, members will be able to take advantage of the opening 50% discount at hotels including The Hoxton, Vienna; SO/ Uptown Dubai; Hyde Ibiza; SO/ Maldives; 25hours Jakarta; SLS Barcelona, and Mondrian Gold Coast, Australia — there will always be somewhere new to try. For the "20% off first stay" benefit, all members start with a fresh slate, so even if they have stayed at one of our hotels before becoming a member, they'll still benefit from their "first stay" discount at all hotels.

DISCOVER AUTHENTIC RESTAURANTS & BARS

Lifestyle hotels are known for their pioneering, culturally relevant and authentic restaurants and bars, and there are plenty for members to discover and get those taste buds tingling. Featuring the likes of: Carna by world-leading chef Dario Cecchini; Seabird, one of London's best rooftop restaurants; Mr. Nakamoto, just opened on the beach of Cannes; or Monkey Bar in Dubai, with show-stopping views — members can always enjoy 10% off. And that's whether they're staying over or not, at home or abroad, or multiple times a day — the discount always applies for up to six people per member (Minibars and in-room dining are not included).

A CUP A DAY

Everyone loves their first coffee of the day, so Dis-loyalty will give members one free barista-made drink (coffees, teas — including iced — and hot chocolates) every day of the year, any time of the day — so long as they sit in.

DIS-LOYALTY DROPS

Launching towards the end of the year, Dis-loyalty Drops will be a series of highly anticipated "drops" including limited edition collaborations, once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive access, and time-limited special offers, so they'll be more popular than ever.

For further information and to sign up, visit:

www.dis-loyalty.com

BENEFITS AT THE DIS-LOYALTY COLLECTIVE:

50% off just opened hotels – during the first three months at any new opening. 20% off every first-time stay – at every one of our 75+ hotels, even if they've stayed there before joining. 10% off return stays – always, whatever the hotel, however many times. 10% off food and drink – anytime, in any of our 150+ participating restaurants and bars, for up to 6 people per member, either at home or on holiday. 365 free barista-made drinks (coffee, tea, hot chocolate) – that's one every day of the year when they sit in at any of our restaurants, bars and coffee shops.

PRICING:

12-month subscription – payable monthly or annually.

US $18 per month OR US $216 for 12-months.

Launch Offer: One Month free when signing up before 31st August 2023 .

Participating brands: 21c Museum Hotels, 25hours Hotels, Delano, HYDE, Mama Shelter, The Hoxton, Mondrian, Morgans Originals, SO/ and SLS.

FURTHER INFORMATION:

Dis-loyalty is a new stand-alone, paid-for membership, bookable only on dis-loyalty.com.

Dis-loyalty cannot be used in conjunction with other offers, memberships and loyalty programmes.

The Ennismore brands currently part of Accor Live Limitless (ALL) will continue to be included.

Accor Live Limitless (ALL) points are not earned on Dis-loyalty bookings, and Dis-loyalty discounts cannot be used for ALL bookings.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Emily Venugopal

ennismoreglobal@bacchus.agency

Marcos Eleftheriou

marcos.eleftheriou@ennismore.com

ABOUT DIS-LOYALTY

Dis-loyalty is the travel and food membership that beats boring. Created by Ennismore, Dis-loyalty is a unique programme dedicated to lifestyle, bringing together more than 75 hotels and 150 restaurants and bars from 10 globally renowned brands, including 25hours Hotels, Mama Shelter, The Hoxton, Mondrian and SLS. Dis-loyalty is based on simplicity and transparency, with five core benefits: 50% off just-opened hotels in the first three months after opening; 20% off every first-time stay in every hotel; 10% off for return stays; 10% off food and drink in any of our restaurants, bars and coffee shops, and 365 free barista-made drinks, one every day of the year. Dis-loyalty is not a traditional loyalty scheme — there is no need to earn points, no tiers to climb, and no need to wait for the rewards. For £12/€15/$18/60AED per month, Members will get instant perks and gratification from the moment they sign up. Dis-loyalty will donate 5% of membership revenue to charities that work tirelessly to support the local communities our hotels call home as part of its mission to leave a positive impact.

dis-loyalty.com

ABOUT ENNISMORE

Ennismore is a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Founded in 2011 by entrepreneur Sharan Pasricha, Ennismore and Accor entered a joint venture in 2021, creating a new autonomous entity and the fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, with Accor holding a majority shareholding. Ennismore is made up of three business units, a lifestyle collective rooted in culture and community, immersive resorts creating havens for escapism and entertainment led by Rixos, and iconic luxury venues pioneering the art of French hospitality by Paris Society.

Ennismore has an unrivalled ecosystem of 18 brands with 143 operating hotels, resorts, and branded residences, with 160 in the pipeline, 76 iconic venues, and over 300 restaurants and nightlife destinations. Ennismore operates hotels in 35 countries with a total of 30,000 team members. Ennismore has four dedicated in-house studios, including Carte Blanched, F&B concepts; AIME Studios, interior & graphic design; a Digital Product & Tech Innovation Lab; and the Partnerships Studio. Dis-Loyalty is Ennismore's travel and food membership dedicated to lifestyle. Ennismore is committed to positively impacting the world, with a key focus on creating inclusive communities among its teams and in the places it calls home.

ennismore.com

1* Based on a nightly rate of $300 / a weekly $6 barista-made drink

Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ennismore