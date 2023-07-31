IZUMO launches "SAI by IZUMO," a collaboration project with top artists in the Japanese anime and gaming industry

The giveaway of an original digital badge designed by Yusuke Kozaki, a Japan leading character designer, has just begun.

SINGAPORE, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AnotherBall (CEO: Captain), providing virtual entertainment experiences for a new era, today launched their new project "SAI by IZUMO" in collaboration with some of the top artists in the Japanese anime and game industries. This project has begun with the first giveaway of non-transferable digital badges, illustrated by Yusuke Kozaki.

IZUMO, launched in February 2023, is a VTuber project in the age of AI and Web3 with the mission to build a sustainable place where everyone can live as they want to be. IZUMO offers the avatar assets of its symbolic character, "Ailis," to the public free of charge for both commercial and non-commercial use. With this, IZUMO continues to support all creators to maximize their potential creativities with emerging technologies.

The project "SAI by IZUMO," is a challenge to expand the possibilities of expression through emerging technologies with leading Japanese artists in the entertainment industry. The artists illustrated "Ailis" using their own unique style and expression, and IZUMO offers it as an original digital badge.

This collaboration project features six incredible artists: Yusuke Kozaki, a prolific illustrator, manga creator, and character designer who has worked on the character design for the AR game Pokémon GO; Aoi Yuki, a Japanese voice actress who won the Best Voice Actress Award at the 6th Seiyu Awards in 2012; KEI, a character designer known for a virtual character Hatsune Miku series; Ryu Nakayama, an animation director of Chainsaw Man; Shingo Adachi, an animator, character designer, and director known for numerous notable works such as the Japanese original anime TV series Lycoris Recoil and the Sword Art Online series; Naoki Saito, an illustrator, and YouTuber, known for his work in Pokémon Card Game and Duel Masters.

The exclusive illustrations drawn by each artist will be issued as digital badges using "Soul Bound Token (SBT)" technology, which makes it a non-transferable digital asset. The badges will be permanently owned and serve as proof of support for each artist.

Overview of "SAI by IZUMO"

Official website: https://sai.izumo.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/IZUMOofficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/izumo

◼️ Introduction of the great artists:

Yusuke Kozaki

Character designer, illustrator, and manga artist. Yusuke Kozaki has designed and illustrated characters for a number of popular gaming titles, including Fire Emblem, Pokémon GO, and Pokémon: Sword & Shield.

Aoi Yuki

Voice actress. Aoi Yuki voiced the roles of Madoka Kaname in Puella Magi Madoka Magica, Iris in Pokémon: Best Wishes!, Hibiki Tachibana in Senki Zesshō Symphogear, and Maomao in Yakuya no Hitorigoto. She is also in charge of the YUKI×AOI Chimera Project, from planning to drafting and character design.

KEI

Illustrator. KEI has designed many characters for the Vocaloid series such as Hatsune Miku, Kagamine Rin/Len, and Megurine Luka. He also created the character design for the VTuber Mirai Akari.

Ryu Nakayama

Animator and animation director. Ryu Nakayama is best known for directing Chainsaw Man. He has worked as a director and storyboarding for Jujutsu Kaisen and original drawings for the movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0. He was also a key animator for Yattarman Night and a main animator for Macross Delta.

Shingo Adachi

Animator, character designer, and animation director. The anime Lycoris Recoil is an original work by Shingo Adachi, who composed and directed the series. He has also worked on Working!!, Sword Art Online (as a character designer and animation supervisor), POMPO: THE CINEPHILE (as a character designer) and so on

Naoki Saito

YouTuber and illustrator. Naoki Saito is in charge of illustrations for Pokémon and Pokémon Trading Card Game. He shares the illustration techniques cultivated as a professional illustrator on YouTube. He also has a deep understanding of NFTs and is involved in the creation and sale of original NFTs.

◼️The distribution order of digital badges:

Part 1 Yusuke Kozaki July 28 (Fri) ~ August 3 (Thu)

Part 2 Aoi Yuki early August

Part 3 KEI Mid-August

Part 4 Ryu Nakayama mid-August

Part 5 Shingo Adachi late August

Part 6 Naoki Saito early September

*After the first round, new illustrations by each artist will be announced on the official website and Twitter. Please follow IZUMO's official Twitter account listed at the end of this release. *The distribution schedule is a schedule and is subject to change without notice. *This project is sponsored by IZUMO and not by individual artists. *The illustrations distributed are outside the scope of the Ailis art license. The commercial use of the Ailis is prohibited.

About AnotherBall

AnotherBall is a venture company founded in May 2022, led by Captain, CEO, and Ramen, CTO. The management members are serial entrepreneurs who in the past launched "mamari," the information-hub website for families, and the multinational VTuber agency called "PRISM Project." The company's current focus is on IZUMO, a VTuber project in the age of AI and Web3, with a mission "Live as you want to be." AnotherBall raised 2.2M USD in its angel round from renowned investors in May 2023.

Furthermore, Anotherball is currently hiring. If you're interested in the new era of the virtual entertainment business, please visit the careers page listed below.

Careers: https://bit.ly/IZUMO-Recruitment

