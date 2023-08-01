Agreement Finalized to Combine Corporate Immigration Partners, Global Immigration Associates and Hammond Neal Moore

The transaction combining three of the leading immigration law firms under the banner of Corporate Immigration Partners, P.C. was finalized on July 31, 2023.

CHICAGO, CINCINNATI and SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Immigration Partners, LLP (CIP) , Global Immigration Associates, P.C. (GIA) and Hammond Neal Moore, LLP (HNM) , three leading corporate immigration law firms, closed on their agreement to combine into one firm under the banner of Corporate Immigration Partners, P.C. (CIP PC). The combined firm will be exclusively affiliated with Envoy Global, Inc. , the technology leader in global immigration and workforce mobility. The announcement comes during a time of strategic growth and evolution, positioning Envoy Global and CIP PC to offer the most comprehensive and customized immigration and global mobility solutions in the industry.

The newly combined law firm has approximately 300 employees across six offices throughout the U.S. and will work closely with Envoy's six regional hubs across EMEA, APAC and the Americas for its growing work outside the U.S. Partners from the combining firms will continue to serve in leadership roles as the firms come together.

"We're thrilled to bring together this incredible group of immigration legal talent from our three firms," said Addie Hogan, Founding Partner at CIP and Managing Partner of CIP PC. "The unification of our firms and our strengthened affiliation with Envoy will only elevate and amplify the exceptional service we provide our valued clients and creates the opportunity for enhanced, forward-looking offerings in the mobility space."

"With an expanded and diversified roster of top legal talent, both here and overseas, our global immigration solutions are even better positioned to serve today's global mobility needs, regardless of industry, geography or skill level," said Dick Burke, President and CEO of Envoy Global. "We are thrilled to charge ahead stronger than ever and with a deepened commitment to providing each and every client with bespoke, proactive and consultative solutions."

About Corporate Immigration Partners, P.C.

Corporate Immigration Partners, P.C. is an elite group of immigration attorneys and legal professionals who bring dynamic perspectives and extensive experience to clients in both the U.S. and global economy to provide personalized immigration programs. With experience representing employer organizations ranging from startups to large corporations, the firm and its attorneys are highly rated by U.S. News & World Report, Chambers, Super Lawyers and WhosWhoLegal, and have received awards for pro bono service. Please visit www.immigrationlaw.com for more information.

About Envoy Global, Inc.

Envoy Global's immigration and global mobility service offerings deliver exceptional service and a better overall experience for all stakeholders in the immigration process. With support in over 180 countries globally, Envoy Global is celebrating its 25th year and works with over 1,000 companies across all industries.

