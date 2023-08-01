Petco Debuts Annual Halloween 'Bootique' Collection with Offerings for Every Pet Type and Budget

Featuring more than 350 items total, including over 200 products under $20, the new collection ranges from apparel, accessories and home décor to toys and treats
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: WOOF) today unveiled its latest "Bootique" collection, offering the ultimate one-stop shop for pet essentials and Halloween must-haves. Featuring more than 350 items total, including over 200 products under $20, the new collection ranges from apparel, accessories and home décor to toys and treats to help pets and pet parents show off their spirit in style and create memories safely.
Whether this spooky season brings costume parties and trick-or-treating or cozy nights at home with loved ones, Petco makes it easy for pets and pet parents to have a safe and fun Halloween:
- Dress to Impress: Available at Petco pet care centers, on petco.com and via the Petco app, the new Bootique collection returns with the season's best value across apparel and accessories for cats, dogs, reptiles and small animals. Find something for every personality, ranging from classic hot dog and prisoner costumes and matching pet and pet parent pajamas to new costumes such as a hamburger, sushi, fish taco, mermaid, UFO and alien ensemble, and 70's look. Trendy headpieces in a variety of unique styles, including the frog, popcorn, kissing booth, and lion's mane, offer affordable, easy-to-wear dress-up options.
- Scary Good Décor: Between themed toys, beds, throws and other barkitecture-friendly home décor, Bootique has something for everyone's style and budget. Petco's newly expanded, popular bed assortment features a witches hat cat bed, black tufted velvet dog bed and stripe round dog bed to complete a home's spooky makeover. Other new items such as the celestial print throw and werewolf toy are easy ways to incorporate pets' needs into a decorated house.
- All Treats, No Tricks: Instead of leaving all the fun to trick-or-treaters, reward beloved pets with tasty treats such as mummy-inspired munchy pops and munchy sticks featuring seasonal shapes and flavors pups are sure to love.
- No Vanishing Acts: After the sun sets and ghouls and goblins come out to play, reflective gear is key for keeping pets and pet parents visible and safe. Petco's exclusive premium lifestyle and fashion brand Reddy offers stylish and functional reflective harnesses, leashes, collars and accessories that support maximum visibility.
- A Scare- and Stress-Free Environment: With extra doorbell rings, foot traffic and children's squeals of excitement echoing across neighborhoods, Halloween can be a stressful time for pets. Petco provides pet parents with calming aids including chews, collars, sprays and compression vests to help mitigate stress in pets. Petco's certified dog trainers, both online and in-store, can also guide pet parents on tools, tips and tricks to keep their pets happy and healthy throughout the season and beyond.
- Brew Up a Buddy System: As front doors are repeatedly opened and closed for trick-or-treaters and party guests, it can be easier for pets to go missing. Pet parents are encouraged to register their pet on Petco Love Lost, a free national lost and found database that uses patented image-recognition technology to help reunite lost pets with their families. Community members who find lost pets can also use the database to assist in reuniting. Additionally, pet parents can help protect their pets by making a microchipping appointment at a Vetco Total Care or Vetco Vaccination Clinic and confirming identification tags are up to date.
- Don't Fall Behind: Keep pets looking and feeling their best this fall with routine grooming and veterinary appointments. Petco will offer a $28 Halloween Grooming Package that can be added to a full-service bath or groom from August 28 through October 28, 2023. This add-on will feature a hauntingly cute bandana while supplies last, shampoo with argan oil and aloe vera, moisturizing conditioner, pumpkin spice spritz, teeth brushing and nail buffing.
Pet parents can stock up on pet essentials and spook-tacular gear at Petco in a variety of convenient ways, including buy online, pick-up in store; curbside pick-up; same-day delivery; and Repeat Delivery. For additional tips to help pets and their families celebrate safely this Halloween, visit a local Petco pet care center or petco.com/Halloween.
About Petco, The Health + Wellness Co.:
Founded in 1965, Petco is a category-defining health and wellness company focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents and our own Petco partners. We've consistently set new standards in pet care while delivering comprehensive pet wellness products, services and solutions, and creating communities that deepen the pet-pet parent bond. We operate more than 1,500 pet care centers across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico, which offer merchandise, companion animals, grooming, training and a growing network of on-site veterinary hospitals and mobile veterinary clinics. Our complete pet health and wellness ecosystem is accessible through our pet care centers and digitally at petco.com and on the Petco app. In tandem with Petco Love (formerly the Petco Foundation), a life-changing independent nonprofit organization, we work with and support thousands of local animal welfare groups across the country and, through in-store adoption events, we've helped find homes for nearly 7 million animals.
