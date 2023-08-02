SpartanNash Honors Top 10 Suppliers at Annual Food Solutions Expo

The Food Solutions Company celebrates supplier innovation, collaboration and growth with inaugural awards program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) showcased its commitment to fostering strong supplier partnerships during its annual Food Solutions Expo last week. The Company honored its top 10 suppliers with an inaugural Impact Awards program, in recognition of their exceptional performance and commitment to delivering value to SpartanNash's independent grocery retailers and store guests.

The Impact Awards recognized suppliers that have played a pivotal role in the Company's merchandising transformation, which was discussed at the Company's Investor Day last November. SpartanNash is leveraging data and insights to drive enhanced category planning, promotional effectiveness and customer-focused innovation, with supplier collaboration at the helm.

"We are incredibly grateful to our world-class suppliers that have partnered with us in propelling our merchandising transformation forward," said SpartanNash Senior Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer Bennett Morgan. "These suppliers have demonstrated time and again their commitment to creating an outstanding shopper experience and helping independent grocery retailers grow their business. We are proud to celebrate them and look forward to continuing to grow together."

An award ceremony was held ahead of the SpartanNash Food Solutions Expo at the Amway Hotel in Grand Rapids, Mich. Suppliers were recognized for their outstanding work in digital marketing, category innovation, customer-centric programs, sales growth and overall support of the business. The 2023 Impact Award winners are:

Best in Class:

General Mills

Rising Star:

Hometown Food Company

Pioneering Digital Excellence:

Kraft Heinz Company

Excellence in Execution:

Conagra

Chiquita Brands International Sàrl

Danone

Tyson Foods, Inc

Rich Products Corporation

Sandridge Crafted Foods

Unilever

More than 2,000 attendees participated in the 2023 SpartanNash Food Solutions Expo at the DeVos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids, Mich. last week. The "Playing to Win"- themed event created a platform for independent grocery customers, suppliers and SpartanNash Associates to share upcoming trends, access incredible deals and network with industry professionals.

For more highlights from the 2023 SpartanNash Food Solutions Expo, see here.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,500 and growing. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family® portfolio of products. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 144 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. Leveraging insights and solutions across its segments, SpartanNash offers a full suite of support services for independent grocers. For more information, visit spartannash.com.

