Structural Group Announces Investment Aligned with Transportation Sector Expansion

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Structural Group, Inc. (SGI) today announced that it has taken on a strategic investor as part of its growth initiative in the transportation sector. SHO-BOND & Mitsui (SB&M), a Japan-based joint venture, has become a minority partner in Structural Technologies, LLC (Structural Technologies), an SGI subsidiary.

Pictured are (L-R) Koichi Fujita, COO, Iron & Steel Products BU of Mitsui & Co., Ltd., Peter Emmons, CEO of Structural Group, Inc., and Tatsuya Kishimoto, President of SHO-BOND Holdings, Ltd. (PRNewswire)

The move is aimed at strengthening SGI's position as the leading infrastructure repair company in North America carrying out its mission of making structures stronger and last longer. Structural Technologies delivers a wide range of solutions for bridges including being the exclusive supplier of VSL1 post-tensioning and stay cable products in the United States. SB&M will enhance Structural Technologies' ability to serve the transportation sector by expanding its portfolio to include advanced Japanese technologies.

SHO-BOND Holdings Co. Ltd. (SHO-BOND), founded in 1958, is a leading structural repair company in Japan. SHO-BOND's mission is "inheriting and passing on social infrastructure to the next generation in good condition". SHO-BOND and SGI share a bond in their vision toward technology-driven solutions, and SHO-BOND excels at innovation to improve the performance of bridge and transportation structures.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Mitsui), founded in 1947, is a diversified global trading company engaged in business investment, project development and management and supporting technology transfer. Mitsui brings a host of added value to the SB&M joint venture, including the ability to assist Structural Technologies in driving its growth, efficiency, and overall value to its customers.

"We are very pleased to make SB&M a partner in Structural Technologies and look forward to collaborating to improve the safety and durability of bridges in North America", said Peter Emmons, CEO of SGI. "Over the past few years, we have worked closely with SB&M, and we are confident in their ability to help us grow this important part of our company through an expanded offering in the transportation sector."

The announcement today by SGI precedes anticipated 4th quarter 2023 debut of new transportation products from Structural Technologies and other developments taking place aligned to the transportation sector expansion.

1 VSL International, a Swiss company, is a subsidiary of Bouygues Construction, a French limited liability company. VSL International is a specialist in the construction and repairs of post-tensioned and cable-stayed structures, foundations and ground engineering.

About Structural Technologies

Structural Technologies develops and integrates products and engineering support services to provide value-added solutions to owners, engineers, and contractors. Our Transportation Team is focused on developing solutions to make bridges, tunnels and other transportation structures stronger and last longer. In addition to providing support throughout the project lifecycle, our team is recognized as an industry leader in supporting the design and construction phases of bridge upgrade projects. More information about Structural Technologies can be found at www.structuraltechnologies.com.

About SHO-BOND

The SHO-BOND Group has conducted its business specializing in repairing and reinforcing social infrastructure since its establishment in 1958. SHO-BOND is a Japan's leading company in comprehensive maintenance support. It is engaged in research and development of construction methods and materials centering on the design and construction of infrastructure. It also manufactures and sells these materials and construction methods. More information about Sho-Bond can be found at www.sho-bondhd.jp.

About Mitsui

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. is a global trading and investment company with a diversified business portfolio across 63 countries in Asia, Europe, North, Central & South America, The Middle East, Africa and Oceania. Mitsui has about 5,500 employees and deploys talent around the globe to identify, develop, and grow businesses in collaboration with a global network of trusted partners. Utilizing its global operating locations, network and information resources, Mitsui is multilaterally pursuing business that ranges from product sales, worldwide logistics and financing, through to the development of major international infrastructure and other projects in the following fields: Mineral & Metal Resources, Energy, Infrastructure Projects, Mobility, Chemicals, Iron & Steel Products, Food, Food & Retail Management, Wellness, IT & Communication Business, Corporate Development Business. More information about Mitsui can be found at www.mitsui.com.

