Gap Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2023 Results on August 24

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) will report its second quarter fiscal 2023 financial results by press release on August 24, 2023, at approximately 1:15 p.m. Pacific Time.

In addition, the company will host a conference call to review its second quarter results on Thursday, August 24, 2023, beginning at approximately 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available online at investors.gapinc.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same location.

About Gap Inc.

Gap Inc., a collection of purpose-led lifestyle brands, is the largest American specialty apparel company offering clothing, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. The company uses omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores to further enhance its shopping experience. Gap Inc. is guided by its purpose, Inclusive, by Design, and takes pride in creating products and experiences its customers love while doing right by its employees, communities, and planet. Gap Inc. products are available for purchase worldwide through company-operated stores, franchise stores, and e-commerce sites. Fiscal year 2022 net sales were $15.6 billion. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Nina Bari

Investor_relations@gap.com

Media Relations Contact:

Megan Foote

Press@gap.com

