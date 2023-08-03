Roche expands long-term alliance with Sysmex

Expanded alliance includes an agreement on eco social collaboration to jointly foster more sustainable diagnostic solutions, and the renewal of an agreement on hematology solutions for commercial and hospital laboratories, complementing the Roche Diagnostics portfolio

25-year partnership between Roche and Sysmex brings hematology testing innovations to laboratories and helps patients get access to routine hematology diagnostics solutions

BASEL, Switzerland, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced the expansion of their Global Business Partnership Agreement with Sysmex. As part of the renewed framework, the companies strengthen their commitment to their long-standing partnership. Roche has been collaborating with Sysmex for 25 years and through the renewed terms, Roche will continue to offer Sysmex' hematology products, complementing their total lab solutions portfolio.

The updated non-exclusive agreement also introduces a new area of collaboration with an additional eco-social agreement to jointly explore more sustainable diagnostic solutions. By taking their long-standing collaboration beyond the current portfolio, both companies are committed to pursue more sustainable solutions.

"We are delighted to expand our 25-year partnership with Sysmex in the area of hematology and in exploring more sustainable diagnostics solutions. Roche and Sysmex both have a long-standing history of delivering reliable and innovative solutions for patients and I am very happy to see this collaboration grow," said Matt Sause, CEO of Roche Diagnostics.

"We are pleased to announce the renewal of our partnership with Roche, reaffirming our commitment to long-term collaboration. Developing our partnerships in the field of diagnostics even further and addressing enduring eco-social challenges represents a significant milestone in advancing our alliance to the next level. Together, we firmly believe in making even greater contributions to our customers in laboratories and creating a sustainable society," said Kaoru Asano, President of Sysmex Corporation.

Roche and Sysmex entered into their commercial and R&D collaboration in 1998 and continuously expanded their strong partnership. In 2020, the two companies signed the Global Business Partnership Agreement to further expand their partnership and to improve customer experience. In 2023, with renewed terms and expanded scope, both companies confirm their long-standing partnership and their commitment to build a more sustainable future for society.

Roche is committed to supporting improvements in haematology testing, which helps patients with the diagnosis and management of blood diseases, as diverse as anaemia and leukaemia. In the European Union (EU) alone, approximately 80 million people are currently affected with blood disorders. The burden of blood disorders on European society is estimated at €23 billion per year1. The Global Business Partnership Agreement between Roche and Sysmex stands to benefit patients in need of diagnostic solutions and will help laboratories to streamline their testing efficiency and effectiveness through integrated IVD technologies from a single service provider.

Founded in 1896 in Basel, Switzerland, as one of the first industrial manufacturers of branded medicines, Roche has grown into the world's largest biotechnology company and the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics. The company pursues scientific excellence to discover and develop medicines and diagnostics for improving and saving the lives of people around the world. We are a pioneer in personalised healthcare and want to further transform how healthcare is delivered to have an even greater impact. To provide the best care for each person we partner with many stakeholders and combine our strengths in Diagnostics and Pharma with data insights from the clinical practice.

In recognising our endeavor to pursue a long-term perspective in all we do, Roche has been named one of the most sustainable companies in the pharmaceuticals industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the thirteenth consecutive year. This distinction also reflects our efforts to improve access to healthcare together with local partners in every country we work.

Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan.

For more information, please visit www.roche.com .

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

[1] Engert et al. EHA Roadmap for European Hematology Research. The European Hematology Association Roadmap for European Hematology Research: a consensus document. Haematologica. 2016;101(2): 115-208. doi: 10.3324/haematol.2015.136739.

