The Future of Potency Testing: Orange Photonics Revolutionizes HPLC Science with Portable, Edibles-Capable Cannabis Analyzer for Non-Technical Users

NEW LONDON, N.H., Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange Photonics, a pioneering leader in the cannabis testing industry, proudly reports on the unprecedented impact of LightLab 3 High Sensitivity (HS) Cannabis Analyzer. Launched in November 2022, this groundbreaking analytical instrument has been driving cannabis industry and infrastructure growth by providing the robust analytical capabilities of high-performance liquid chromatography, at the point of need.

Prior to LightLab 3 HS, analysis of low dose cannabis products was not possible in non-laboratory environments. Since LightLab 3's launch, cultivators, manufacturers, regulators, and law enforcement agencies can make fast, data-driven decisions informed by LightLab's real-time cannabinoid analysis. Non-technical users can now perform rapid and cost-effective in-house potency testing on cannabis plants and concentrates, as well as all types of cannabis-infused edibles and beverages.

Stephanie McArdle, the President of Orange Photonics, emphasizes the significance of the LightLab 3 HS in the current cannabis landscape: "Since the launch of LightLab 3 HS in November 2022, LightLab 3 HS has truly democratized science by giving non-technical operators the agency to run low-level compound analysis and immediately use the data for benchmarking, label audits, GMP programs and quality assurance. Over the last nine months, we have witnessed the beginning of transformation in the way potency testing is conducted across the industry."

It has never been more crucial for operators to implement efficiencies and develop robust Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). Dylan Wilks, the Chief Technology Officer of Orange Photonics, says, "In an industry where every aspect of production is scrutinized, LightLab 3 HS has proven to be a vital tool for businesses seeking accuracy, efficiency, and consistency in their operations."

LightLab 3 HS tests the potency of 19 cannabinoids down to 1.7 parts per million, reported as percent, mg per sample, and mg per package. GMP-ready, LightLab 3 HS offers traceability, and consistent and reliable data essential to strategic decision-making. Each analysis is accompanied by a QR code that links to a Certificate of Analysis, ensuring transparency and accountability at every step of the process.

About Orange Photonics:

Orange Photonics (OP) has been the cannabis industry's go-to solution for real-time cannabinoid analysis since 2015, specializing in purpose-built HPLC's designed for non-technical users. It is the mission of the OP team to democratize science, and make accurate compound analysis more broadly available to those without a scientific background. Customers drive innovation and recapture margins with Orange Photonics' on-demand analytical capabilities.

