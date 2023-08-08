AVOCADO GREEN INTRODUCES HUGE SAVINGS WITH LABOR DAY SALE

Certified B Corp Best for the World™ company offers up to 30% off while donating 1% of revenue to Ticket to Dream.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avocado Green is kicking off Labor Day early with unbelievable savings. The makers of certified organic and eco-luxury products are offering up to $1,499 off mattresses , nearly $1,000 off adjustable bases, $500 off furniture, and 20 percent off certified organic bedding.

Through Avocado's commitment to 1% For the Planet, they'll donate revenue throughout the sale to Ticket to Dream , a nonprofit dedicated to creating hope and opportunity for foster children.

"All kids should have the same opportunities to be successful," said Christine Carpio, Avocado Senior Manager of Engagement and Social Responsibility. "With our partnership with Ticket to Dream, our Labor Day Sale will help make that ideal a reality."

Using the code LABORDAY, shoppers can support climate solutions and enjoy 10% savings, or up to $880, off luxurious GOTS certified organic mattresses, including their Green, Eco, Vegan, and Luxury mattress. Meanwhile, customers eyeing Avocado's GOTS certified organic Latex Mattress will save a whopping 30%, or $1,499 — no code needed.

Shoppers will also save 20%, or nearly $1,000, on customizable adjustable bases and 15% off — or up to $509 — on heirloom-quality, solid wood bed frames and furniture. Savings also include 20% on Avocado's naturally breathable, GOTS-certified organic bedding, including hemp, cotton, and linen sheets, and 10% off extraordinarily comfortable pillows.

Every order placed during the sale and beyond will support our goal with Ticket to Dream to provide essentials like shoes, clothes, personal care, diapers, and more to more than 17,000 foster kids.

"We're excited to work with Avocado on their commitment to help foster kids and the planet," said Gina Davis, Ticket to Dream CEO. "These youth often enter care with little to no belongings, stressing about what they'll wear the next day and feeling unprepared for the first day of school. Avocado's partnership allows us to say 'Yes!' when retailers have excess inventory that can be put to use for kids versus the landfill."

From the beginning, Avocado just wanted a new kind of mattress. One that was greener — better for people and the planet — affordable, and comfortable. It was a simple idea rooted in a much bigger vision. Five years later, Avocado continues to expand — from bedding, to furniture, to their skin + bath collection, and their line of responsible loungewear. As the company grows, Avocado continues to redefine what it means to be a sustainable, ethical brand. The company is a Certified B Corporation, a Climate Neutral® Certified business, and a member of 1% For the Planet, remaining true to its original purpose: to be one of the most sustainable companies on Earth. Learn more at AvocadoGreen.com.

