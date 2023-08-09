Azazie, the Leading DTC Bridal Brand, Releases Q2 Consumer Data Revealing Bridal Industry Trends

The Aisle Report by Azazie Releases Its Quarterly Consumer Data and Trends

Azazie, the leading direct-to-consumer bridal and special occasion dress brand, released its Q2 consumer data polling of more than 32,000 customers. The Aisle Report is Azazie's record of consumer information and trends, the latest resource that is released on a quarterly basis.

Azazie unveiled data, collected from April 2023 through June 2023, on brides' wedding preparations and choices, including the statistics and key highlights revealing:

Sustainable Options on the Rise: Data shows that 42% of brides are now considering eco-friendly options for their wedding, showing the importance of environmental responsibility in the wedding industry.

Versatility in Bridal Attire: 83% of brides are choosing to wear one dress for both the ceremony and reception, with brides opting for versatile gowns that can seamlessly transition.

Timeless Elegance: 86% of brides selected all-white wedding gowns over prints or hints of color.

Uniqueness in Gown Selection: Data also showed that 86% of brides chose a wedding gown that they would not re-wear, highlighting the significance of finding a truly special gown.

Bachelorette Celebrations in All-White: The survey indicated that 67% of brides opted for all-white looks for their bachelorette parties.

Financial Responsibility: 65% of brides chose to pay upfront for services rather than opting for a "Buy Now, Pay Later" option, while a substantial 93% did not take out any loans.

Advanced Planning: The data revealed that 53% of brides purchased their wedding gown 11 months or more before their wedding day, and on average, tried on 4-7 dresses before finding "the one".

Wardrobe Spending: 73% of brides spent $100 or less on their engagement announcement outfit, and 49% spent between $100 and $500 on their honeymoon wardrobe.

Black, Terracotta, and Eucalyptus were the top three most popular colors for Azazie's bridesmaid dresses. Ruffle details, short reception dresses, and satin fabrics emerged as the most popular bridal trends, demonstrating the contemporary styles that brides are embracing for their special day.

ABOUT AZAZIE

Azazie is the leading DTC e-tailer for bridal gowns, bridesmaid dresses, special occasion wear and accessories, offering direct-to-consumer, high-quality, gowns at affordable prices. With 200+ bridal gowns and 400+ bridal party dresses in over 80 colors, Azazie is committed to body-positive fashion, offering all dresses from size 0-30, cut and sewn to order.

