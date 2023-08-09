BrightSwipe Inc. Launches Next-Gen Public Safety Solution for Person Verification and Criminal History Checks

Maximizes personal security from romance scams, criminals and catfishing

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. , Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightSwipe, Inc. , a leading provider of digital public and dating safety solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its revolutionary person verification and criminal history checks solution. Available on an iPhone via the web mobile version and in the Google Play Store , BrightSwipe utilizes Next-Gen technology by accessing records in near real-time using proprietary logic to provide users with key knowledge about potential matches and interactions before meeting in-person. This includes verifying identities, checking for criminal histories and detecting potential catfishing activity. BrightSwipe helps users feel confident and safe when interacting with potential matches for dating or other social interactions.

By aggregating public records and criminal data to provide a comprehensive check in just a few seconds, BrightSwipe provides three unique verification checks that include:

Anti-catfish Check: Verify the authenticity of your matches to prove they are who they say they are. This allows BrightSwipe to provide an easy to read check that verifies a person's name, location, age and marital status.

Criminal Check: This service provides a report that verifies and shows a match's criminal history and past arrest records.

Social Check: Validate someone's social media accounts to determine if they are possibly a bot or fraudster. This allows visibility into their social media presences, which helps prove their legitimacy.



"BrightSwipe prioritizes personal safety and offers tools for informed decision-making when meeting someone new," said Scott Bright , Founder and CEO, BrightSwipe. "Online and in-person dating can pose risks, as seen in recent cases of fraud, scams and criminal activity. BrightSwipe tackles these problems with our innovative public safety verification and anti-catfishing solution, relying on real-time data to reveal a match's background. Our mission is to give users the confidence to make informed decisions and minimize dating risks."

By using what little information someone has on a person, BrightSwipe is able to provide an added safeguard needed in today's dating and social world. Whether you're new to online dating, a veteran of the digital space or have met someone you like, BrightSwipe is a trusted source for providing secure safety solutions.

BrightSwipe is accessible on the iPhone via its web version and in the Google Play Store , and each check can be purchased individually, including the Anti-Catfish, Criminal and Social checks.

About BrightSwipe Inc.

BrightSwipe Inc . is an innovative public safety solution that provides an Anti-Catfish Verification and Criminal check designed to ensure the safety of individuals using dating apps and websites. By using what little information someone has on a person, BrightSwipe provides key knowledge users need to know before meeting someone in real life. Using proprietary technology, the app protects consumers from being catfished, romance scammed or engaging with someone who has a serious criminal history. BrightSwipe protects people in the digital age against criminals and scammers that remain anonymous online.

For more information about BrightSwipe, please visit us at www.BrightSwipe.com .

