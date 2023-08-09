Quincy, M.E. Coming to FETV August 28th

The Medical Drama Starring Jack Klugman Will Join FETV's Primetime Lineup

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FETV (Family Entertainment Television), home to beloved and timeless television series and movies carried across cable, satellite, and virtual platforms, announced today that Quincy, M.E. will join the network's programming lineup beginning Monday, August 28th. The show will debut in its regular time slot every night at 7p ET, leading into Perry Mason at 8p ET.

"We are thrilled to welcome Quincy, M.E. to the FETV lineup," said Jaclyn Rann Cohen, Executive Vice President, Content Acquisitions & Strategy. "Quincy's tireless pursuit of the truth and commitment to justice makes him one of television's most famous characters. We couldn't be more excited to reunite our audience with this beloved series."

Quincy, M.E. stars Jack Klugman as Dr. Quincy, a brilliant and passionate medical examiner within the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office. Quincy, M.E. was the first drama series to regularly feature detailed forensic investigations. The television series ran on NBC for eight seasons from 1976 to 1983.

FETV's current lineup features popular television series such as Emergency!, Leave It to Beaver, Perry Mason, and Adam-12. According to Nielsen, FETV's total audience in primetime (7pm-12am ET) ranks among the top 40 ad-supported cable networks, driven by the success of Emergency!, Perry Mason, and Adam-12.

Check https://fetv.tv/ for full listings and times.

Launched in 2013, FETV is home to a 24-hour schedule of beloved and timeless television series and movies carried across cable, satellite and virtual platforms reaching 50 million homes. Launched in 2021, FMC features a 24-hour schedule celebrating the depth and variety of movies from the 1930's through the 1980's, and is currently available on DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, AT&T U-verse, DISH, Xfinity, Frndly, Philo, and altafiber. FETV and FMC are independently owned and operated by Family Broadcasting Company based in South Bend, Indiana with an office in New York City.

