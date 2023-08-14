Ipsos ESG Watch measures perceptions of ESG performance of 30 U.S. companies across 6 sectors, ranking leaders

Google, Costco and Lowes take top spots in inaugural ranking of ESG performance, for having strongest reputation for ESG activities

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ipsos, a global leader in market research, today unveiled Ipsos ESG Watch: a new report that assesses public perception of company performance on environment, social and governance (ESG) issues.

With three in ten Americans now saying it's more important for companies to focus on ESG over consumer needs, businesses operating in the U.S. face heightened expectations for leadership on social and environmental matters. Ipsos ESG Watch acts as a benchmark for brands to measure their performance against, helping to determine whether they are seen on the right or wrong ESG track — and by whom.

Of the 30 companies and 6 sectors evaluated in the inaugural report , reflecting a survey conducted with 3,000 Americans, Google earned the highest combined score on environment, social and governance issues, indicating widespread favorable perception toward its historical performance and current momentum.

Other top-performing brands included Costco (in second place) and Lowes (ranking third), with fourth and fifth place going to Visa and Apple, respectively.

Ipsos' research indicates that citizens, consumers, employees, and investors increasingly agree that public and private sector organizations should improve both their internal governance and their external impact on the environment and society — a perception that can have an outsized impact on other key business metrics.

"ESG has captured the attention of citizens. The impact of the polycrisis and the perception that some institutions are failing (or not capable) in the new operating environment has raised the stakes for public and private sector organizations," said Claire Hanlon, ESG Country Lead for Ipsos in the U.S.

"While ESG considerations should be central to all decision-making, public perception of performance in these areas can be just as important. Ipsos ESG Watch enables companies to understand how they rank so they can develop enhanced approaches to better align with public sentiment."

Ipsos ESG Watch offers an in-depth look at how public perception on ESG shapes brand value, along with other impactful sector-wide insights.

In the inaugural report, the bank and investment sector scored highest for performance on environment issues, followed closely by the retail and tech sectors. The retail sector, however, ranked highest both for its impact on society, and in terms of ethical and law-complaint decision-making. Conversely, the oil and gas sector earned lowest marks on these dimensions.

"The wide variation in perceptions of company performance within sectors suggests that ESG can be an important source of differentiation," noted Lauren Demar, Chief Sustainability Officer and Global Head of ESG for Ipsos.

"With 60% of Americans saying they 'don't know' or hold neutral perceptions of how companies are performing on ESG, and 64% of global citizens saying they try to buy products from brands that act responsibly, now is the time for businesses to communicate their ESG initiatives and shape citizen-consumer perceptions — before they are defined for them."

Highlights of the sector-specific data and the company performance rankings can be accessed at: https://www.ipsos.com/en-us/ipsos-esg-watch

For more information on Ipsos ESG Watch and Ipsos' other market-leading ESG insights and services, contact Claire.Hanlon@ipsos.com

About Ipsos

Ipsos is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating in 90 markets and employing over 18,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 business solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques. "Game Changers" – our tagline – summarizes our ambition to help our 5,000 clients navigate with confidence our rapidly changing world.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120 and the Mid-60 indexes and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).

ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP

View original content:

SOURCE Ipsos