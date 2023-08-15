EGGO® COLLABS WITH SUGARLANDS DISTILLING CO. TO LAUNCH BRUNCH IN A JAR, A DELICIOUS LIQUEUR MADE TO PUNCH UP BRUNCH

The duo that brought fans festive Eggo Nog is teaming up again to introduce a new brunch-inspired cream liqueur

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From dining al fresco on patios and roof decks to hosting at home with friends, brunch season is in full swing and so too are its signature specials: decadent food paired with creative cocktails. That's why, just in time for National Waffle Day, the waffle experts at Eggo® and spirit specialists from Sugarlands Distilling Co. are pairing up again to bring brunching up a notch with their latest boozy innovation: Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin' Cream.

(PRNewswire)

Inspired by classic brunch flavors, this rich and delicious creamy liqueur seamlessly blends the flavors of toasted Eggo waffles, sweet maple syrup and rich butter, with a hint of smoky bacon thanks to the artistry of the experts at Sugarlands. Plus, this brunch-inspired alcoholic liqueur pairs perfectly with Eggo waffles to elevate any brunch occasion.

Mom and dad, this one is made specially for you. Brunch is more than a trending meal – it's a moment to kick back and relax. In fact, 47% of adults say it feels like a treat to go out for brunch1. So Eggo, a long-time breakfast favorite brand dedicated to helping parents embrace small wins, enlisted the help of Sugarlands, so parents can L'Eggo and enjoy that "treat yourself" feeling brunch evokes, all year long.

"Between the juggle of constantly changing schedules, household errands, family outings or busy workdays, it can often feel impossible for parents to find moments they can savor for themselves," said Joe Beauprez, Senior Director of Marketing for Frozen Foods. "Eggo Brunch in a Jar makes it easy for parents to kick back when they're not caring for their little ones. So, whether parents want to punch up a weekend brunch or savor some of those classic brunch flavors during their downtime, this feel-good Eggo-inspired liqueur is the perfect treat."

"Working with Eggo to bring Eggo Nog to life last year was a tremendous experience, so we're thrilled to partner with them again to create a brunch-inspired version of our Sippin' Cream, that parents can enjoy year-round," said Greg Eidam, Master Distiller at Sugarlands Distilling Co. "Our distillery team crafted Eggo Brunch in a Jar to combine flavors of toasted Eggo waffles, rich maple syrup and notes of creamy butter, with a savory hint of bacon in every sip. Eggo Brunch in a Jar is the perfect way to elevate weekend brunch with a fun cocktail or to enjoy classic brunch flavors during your well-deserved 'me time' in the evening."

Starting today, Eggo Brunch in a Jar will be available at select retailers nationwide and online in select states. To find a retailer near you or buy online, visit Sugarlands.com/brunchinajar. Must be 21 or older to purchase.

Sip Wisely! Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin' Cream produced and bottled by Sugarlands Distilling Company, Gatlinburg, TN. 20% alc/vo. Must be 21+ to purchase.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2022 were over $15.3 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's™ Better Days Promise ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

About Sugarlands Distilling Co.

Sugarlands Distilling Company is a craft distillery located in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Founded in 2014, Sugarlands produces a full line of craft moonshines and sippin' creams with flavors like Mark Roger's American Peach Moonshine, Butter Pecan Sippin' Cream, Banana Pudding Sippin' Cream and Appalachian Apple Pie Moonshine. Sugarlands also produces Roaming Man Tennessee Straight Rye Whiskey, which has won multiple prestigious spirits awards, including Best Whiskey in the 2019 American Craft Spirits Association Awards and two Double Gold Medals at the esteemed San Francisco World Spirits Competition (2021 and 2023).

In 2022, Sugarlands launched High Rock Vodka with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy Earnhardt. High Rock Vodka is distilled seven times and then triple-filtered using the Lincoln County Process. Made famous by Tennessee whiskeys, the Lincoln County Process uses sugar maple charcoal for a smooth and mellow finish. High Rock checks in at 88 proof, a nod to the number Earnhardt drove for a decade in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Sugarlands' downtown Gatlinburg distillery welcomes more than one million guests each year. The distillery was recently voted as the top craft spirits distillery tasting room in America by USA TODAY 10Best and is rated as TripAdvisor's number one thing to do in Gatlinburg and the world's top-rated distillery experience. A proud community supporter, Sugarlands Distilling Company has donated nearly $1 million to nonprofits nationwide through their giveback program, MoonShare.

For more information, please visit www.sugarlands.com and follow Sugarlands on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @SugarlandsShine.

1Source: Kantar Profiles/Mintel July 2022

