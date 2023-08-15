SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today it was announced that RCN Capital, the leading nationwide private lender for real estate investors, has been named on the 2023 Inc. 5000, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Marking the third year in a row that the company has made the Inc. 5000, RCN Capital ranked No. 3552 after also ranking No. 82 on the Inc. Regionals: Northeast earlier in 2023.

RCN Capital (PRNewswire)

RCN Capital Makes the Inc. 5000 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the 3rd Year in a Row

"The Inc. 5000 continues to be the gold standard of success for U.S. companies. Appearing alongside other hugely successful companies for the third year in a row is truly an honor for RCN Capital," said Jeffrey Tesch, CEO of RCN Capital. "After already surpassing the major milestone of closing over 20k loans since inception this year, I commend the dedication of our amazing employees that have made this all possible. We would not be hitting such tremendous achievements year after year without their hard work and support. RCN's catchphrase, 'we're just getting started,' feels truer than ever!"

RCN Capital continues to be a leader in real estate financing by providing diverse loan products specifically for real estate investors that are purchasing or refinancing single-family and multifamily investment properties. With humble beginnings as a regional lender based in Connecticut, RCN has grown to one of the largest nationwide private lenders with over $5B in originations since the company's inception. The company continues to expand its offerings to suit investors' needs offering financing for ground-up construction, short-term bridge loans, fix & flip financing, and long-term rental financing.

RCN Capital credits its continued growth to its emphasis on wholesale and retail lending partnerships as well as providing a superior customer experience in the private lending space.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About RCN Capital

RCN Capital is a South Windsor, CT based national, direct, private lender. Established in 2010, RCN provides investment loans for the purchase or refinance of non-owner occupied residential and commercial properties. The company specializes in new construction financing, short-term fix & flip and bridge financing and long-term rental financing for real estate investors. For more information on RCN Capital and RCN's loan programs, visit www.RCNCapital.com.

