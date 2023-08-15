Respect Together Unites National Efforts to End Sexual Abuse, Assault, and Harassment

Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape Announces Name Change and New Brand

HARRISBURG, Pa., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Respect Together, a new brand uniting nationwide efforts to end sexual abuse, assault, and harassment, was announced.

Respect Together unites under one name the continuing operation of its two major divisions – the renamed Pennsylvania Coalition to Advance Respect (PCAR), focusing on advocacy in Pennsylvania, and the National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC), which provides resources and prevention strategies at the national level.

The name and tagline "Respect Together: United to end sexual abuse, assault, and harassment", reflects a commitment to working together with a wide array of partners and allies – in Pennsylvania and across the United States – to disrupt the driving forces behind sexual violence so that everyone is empowered to create and uphold safe, equitable communities with a culture of respect for all people.

Nearly 50 years after its founding, the advancement of the organization and movement guided the decision to rebrand from the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape (PCAR) to a national umbrella organization and simultaneously rename its state division. The new name was identified and embraced following an extensive rebranding process that engaged the voices and insights from state and national partners.

Respect Together works with leaders and advocates across the U.S. to prevent and end sexual abuse, assault, and harassment. Respect Together's main divisions are NSVRC and PCAR.

NSVRC – The National Sexual Violence Resource Center provides information and tools to organizations and advocates across the U.S. to end sexual abuse, assault, and harassment.

PCAR – The Pennsylvania Coalition to Advance Respect serves as the state coalition, partnering with rape crisis centers that serve all 67 counties in the commonwealth to provide support to survivors and promote safe, respectful communities

"Our new brand leads with a message that has always been core to our work. It takes all of us, working together, to create a world in which all people are treated with respect and have full autonomy over their own bodies and sexual expression," said Karen Baker, CEO of Respect Together. "We affirm our long-standing commitment to address all types of sexual violence and believe that when everyone is treated with respect there will be no more rape, abuse, harassment, or oppression."

Together with its main divisions, the National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC) and the Pennsylvania Coalition to Advance Respect (PCAR), Respect Together supports survivors, promotes research, identifies best practices, and shapes public policy. Our mission is to disrupt inequity and mobilize service providers, communities, and leaders to create and uphold safe, equitable communities with a culture of respect for all people.

