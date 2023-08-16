PrizePicks Named to Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies Annual List for Second Consecutive Year

Daily Fantasy Sports Leader Remains Fastest-Growing Sports Company in America

ATLANTA, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PrizePicks, the largest fantasy sports operator in North America, today announced its inclusion on the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies annual list for the second consecutive year. The prestigious ranking takes a data-driven look at the most successful U.S. based private companies. PrizePicks remained the fastest-growing sports company in America according to Inc.

"It's a huge honor to be on the Inc.5000 list for a second consecutive year," said PrizePicks founder and CEO Adam Wexler. "This recognition speaks to the hard work of the entire team and to the continuation of our success in building a brand that is growing quickly and taking the sports gaming industry by storm."

This announcement comes on the heels of a substantial year of growth for PrizePicks. The company increased its workforce to over 300 people and was named a Top Workplace by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. PrizePicks was also named Fantasy/DFS Operator by EGR North America and recognized for Best Product Experience by the Fantasy Sports Gaming Association (FSGA). Additionally, the company launched a first-of-its kind digital fantasy sports community on Discord, which has since grown to more than 300,000 fantasy enthusiasts.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that drive fast revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, rising capital costs, and hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate grew to 2,238%. The three-year growth rate of PrizePicks was 3,712 percent. This year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

PrizePicks is actively hiring, for more details and job opportunities, visit the PrizePick's career page .

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database, visit www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About PrizePicks

PrizePicks is the largest skill-based fantasy sports operator in North America and the fastest-growing sports company in North America according to the 2023 Inc. 5000 rankings. The company was recognized as the Fantasy Sports Business of the Year by the Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association and as the Fantasy/DFS Operator of the Year by EGR North America. Current strategic team and league partnerships include NASCAR, the Atlanta Braves, Big3, Atlanta United and the North Carolina Courage. PrizePicks is a fun, fast and simple version of daily fantasy sports, covering a wide variety of traditional sports leagues from the NFL and NBA to esports titles League of Legends & Counter-Strike. Founded and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, the PrizePicks workforce has grown to over 300 in the past year, with the company recently being recognized as a Top Workplace by the Atlanta Journal Constitution. For more information, visit www.prizepicks.com.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.For more information, visit www.inc.com. For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, slated for October 31-November 2 in San Antonio, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

