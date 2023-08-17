Alley Cat Allies Delivers Food, Medical Supplies in Response to Hawaii Wildfires

LAHAINA, Hawaii, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alley Cat Allies, the global leader in the protection of cats and kittens, is working on the ground in Lahaina to provide emergency assistance to cats in response to the wildfires in Maui. An Alley Cat Allies response team is ensuring the delivery of vital supplies, building shelters and feeding cats and kittens in some of the most devastated areas.

Alley Cat Allies. Learn more at www.alleycat.org . (PRNewsFoto/Alley Cat Allies) (PRNewswire)

"Cats are incredible survivors, and more will emerge in the fire zones over time," said Coryn Julien, communications director for Alley Cat Allies. "Alley Cat Allies is providing our expertise and strategizing with local organizations to deliver even more immediate support as well as long term help for cats through the recovery work ahead."

Alley Cat Allies is continuing to meet communicated needs for critical supplies including medication, cat food, and kitten milk replacement. Alley Cat Allies is also addressing everyday needs for companion cats and their families who were impacted, including litter and litter pans, food bowls and more.

Alley Cat Allies will provide updates to these disaster response efforts on its website, alleycat.org.

About Alley Cat Allies

Alley Cat Allies is the leader of the global movement to protect and improve the lives of cats and kittens. Now in our 34th anniversary year, we are joined by over 800,000 supporters worldwide.

Alley Cat Allies believes every cat deserves to live out his or her life to the fullest. We exposed an entrenched system in which animal control agencies and shelters have been killing millions of cats for over a century. Today, the programs we introduced in the United States are mainstream.

Our website is www.alleycat.org, and we are active on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Linkedin and YouTube.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alley Cat Allies