Poof.io Unveils MPC Crypto Wallet API: Blockchain Infrastructure for Crypto Payment Gateways and Exchanges

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Poof Payments, Inc., a trailblazer in crypto payment gateway solutions and Web3 payments infrastructure, today announced the upcoming launch of its multi-chain MPC Crypto Wallet API. This groundbreaking feature aims to establish new industry standards, offering a unified blockchain platform to develop compliant, non-custodial crypto payment solutions and cryptocurrency exchanges.

MPC Crypto Wallet API: Blockchain Infrastructure for Crypto Payment Gateways and Exchanges

The state-of-the-art MPC Crypto Wallet API developed by Poof harnesses Multi-Party Computation technology. This ensures cryptographic keys are distributed, allowing for secure and decentralized transaction authorizations without centralizing the full key. With seamless integration capabilities across blockchains using programming languages like Python, C++, and Java, the MPC Crypto API is tailored to meet the needs of both individual developers and large-scale institutions.

Highlighted Features:

Broad Cross-Chain Currency Support: The multi-chain MPC wallet supports transactions across a plethora of leading cryptocurrencies , including Bitcoin , XRP , Cosmos, Aptos , Polkadot , Flow, Hedera, Filecoin, Near, IOTA, Solana , Ethereum , and Litecoin . Furthermore, it's adeptly designed to integrate with Layer-Two networks like Coinbase 's Base Network, Optimism, Polygon, Mantle, Arbitrum, and Loopring. For developers eager to enhance payment processing, the wallet facilitates non-custodial, smart contract transactions for notable tokens such as USDC, Tether , Dai, Worldcoin, and the soon-to-be-launched Paypal USD.

Peak Security with MPC Technology: By leveraging MPC technology, cryptographic keys remain fragmented, ensuring elevated security levels. This provides institutional-grade custody solutions for various platforms, from Bitcoin & Ethereum ETFs to Crypto Payment Processors.

Developer-Centric Approach: Its harmonious integration with blockchain APIs across Python, C++, and Java marks it as a preferred choice for developers dedicated to advancing the crypto payment landscape.

Poof makes it easy to create your own US-compliant crypto wallet, exchange, crypto payment gateway, or custom solutions. Developers can integrate and develop these platforms using any primary programming language. Delve deeper into the MPC crypto wallets at Poof's MPC Crypto Wallets or explore Poof Payments' developer resources at https://docs.poof.io for tailored integrations.

About Poof Payments, Inc.: Poof is the leading crypto payment gateway and web3 payments infrastructure. With its non-custodial approach, Poof offers a matchless crypto payment platform, allowing developers to innovate atop blockchains using a self-service unified blockchain API and comprehensive programming libraries. Developers can seamlessly integrate atop popular blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRPL, Polkadot, and Solana. Discover more at https://www.poof.io

