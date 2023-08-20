ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - INFI

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of securities of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) between January 5, 2022 and July 24, 2023, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 16, 2023.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Infinity securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Infinity class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=18465 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 16, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements. On February 23, 2023, before the stock market opened, Infinity announced via a webcast (the "Webcast") that it had entered into a merger agreement with MEI Pharma, Inc. ("MEI"). The proposed transaction was all stock, pursuant to which Infinity shareholders would receive shares of MEI common stock. During the Webcast, Defendant Perkins stated Infinity would "prioritize head and neck cancer." No mention at all was made of breast cancer treatments. It was as if MARIO-4 and MARIO-P never existed, and TNBC was never a priority for eganelisib treatment. This pivot did not go unnoticed by the stock market, and the value of Infinity stock plummeted. Infinity stock had closed at $0.55 on February 22, 2023.

On July 24, 2023, Infinity announced that it was terminating the merger because MEI did not obtain stockholder approval for the merger. On this news, Infinity's stock price fell $0.09, or 40%, to close at $.13 per share on July 24, 2023, thereby injuring investors further.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

