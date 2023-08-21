CENTENE TO PRESENT AT WELLS FARGO 2023 HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives, announced today it will present at the Wells Fargo 2023 Healthcare Conference, to be held Wednesday, September 6 – Friday, September 8, 2023, in Boston, Mass.

Centene will present on Wednesday, September 6th at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). A simultaneous live audio webcast is available at: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1629812&tp_key=6faf7963db&tp_special=8.

A webcast replay will be available afterwards via the Company's website at www.centene.com, under the Investors section.

About Centene Corporation

Centene Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. The Company takes a local approach – with local brands and local teams – to provide fully integrated, high-quality, and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation, including Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drug Plans) as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace, the TRICARE program. The Company also contracts with other healthcare and commercial organizations to provide a variety of specialty services focused on treating the whole person. Centene focuses on long-term growth and value creation as well as the development of its people, systems and capabilities so that it can better serve its members, providers, local communities, and government partners.

Centene uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Centene is routinely posted and is accessible on Centene's investor relations website, http://investors.centene.com.

