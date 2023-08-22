Peloton and the University of Michigan Announce Partnership Reaching Students, Athletes and Alumni

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) and the University of Michigan announce a partnership to support the fitness ambitions of Michigan students, alumni, and fans. The agreement brings one of the preeminent brands in college sports together with the world's creator and leader in connected fitness. The partnership, which was negotiated by LEARFIELD – a media and technology services leader in intercollegiate athletics – and LEARFIELD's Michigan Sports Properties, will designate Peloton as the official Connected Fitness Partner of University of Michigan Athletics.

Peloton (PRNewswire)

The innovative collaboration will bring a first-of-their kind co-branded Peloton Bikes to the football sidelines to replace the aerobic bikes currently used by players at the Big House. Co-branded Peloton Bikes will also be utilized in various Michigan Athletics training facilities (not available for purchase). Peloton will support University of Michigan football, basketball, hockey, and Olympic Sports teams and fans with fitness instruction, co-branded content, and in-venue activations. Michigan Football Cinematic Game Recaps on MGoBlue.com and social platforms will be powered by Peloton. Additionally, Peloton will sponsor "The Maize Rage," the student cheering section at Michigan men's and women's basketball games.

Peloton will also integrate Michigan student-athlete influencers in an expanded name, image and likeness (NIL) campaign to better reach students, alumni, and fans to build brand awareness, drive participation in promotional activities, and inspire them to pursue their fitness ambitions.

"We're pleased to partner with Peloton as its first collegiate activation," said Warde Manuel, the Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics. "We look forward to collaborating with Peloton and LEARFIELD on projects ranging from beneficial opportunities for our student-athletes to enhanced membership possibilities and content for the entire U-M community."

"Peloton is excited to be an official partner of University of Michigan Athletics," said Dion Camp Sanders, Chief Emerging Business Officer. "Exercise, fitness, and sports are such an important part of the college experience and the physical and mental health of students. We're proud to be a part of their journey and to bring amazing access and experiences to students and alumni."

The marquee partnership will bring the magic of the Peloton experience to the university campus, with Michigan students receiving concessionary pricing to access Peloton's App One tier ($6.99/month).Via App One, students can access Peloton Instructors' expertise and inspiration across nine of the brand's 16 modalities of fitness and based on their needs, goals, music taste, experience level, and schedule.

"We are thrilled to deliver this first-of-its kind partnership that brings together two incredibly passionate and loyal audiences – our dedicated Michigan fans and the devoted Peloton community," said Jennifer Cadicamo, Vice President and General Manager of Michigan Sports Properties. "We look forward to working with the leader in connected fitness to connect Peloton to Michigan students, alumni and fans."

Peloton is committed to working with LEARFIELD and the University of Michigan to continue to evolve the partnership and expand its reach through the power of college sports.

About Peloton

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON), provides Members with expert instruction, and world class content to create impactful and entertaining workout experiences for anyone, anywhere and at any stage in their fitness journey. At home, outdoors, traveling, or at the gym, Peloton brings together immersive classes, cutting-edge technology and hardware, and the Peloton App with multiple tiers to personalize the Peloton experience [with or without equipment]. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has nearly 7 million Members across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, and Australia. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com.

About Michigan Athletics

The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving, and applying knowledge, art, and academic values and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future. Ranked as the country's number one public research university, the University of Michigan offers more than 275 degree programs across 19 schools and colleges. With more than 48,000 students on the Ann Arbor campus hailing from 50 states and 139 countries, Michigan's Go Blue Guarantee tuition program guarantees free tuition for families with incomes $65,000 and under. One out of every four in-state undergraduates pay no tuition to attend the University.

Michigan athletic teams have claimed 57 team national championships and 329 individual national champions over the years, beginning with football's 1901 national title. The history of Michigan athletics includes the famous winged helmet, 415 Big Ten Conference championship teams, 172 Academic All-Americans, 183 Olympic medals, and much more.

#GoBlue

About LEARFIELD and Michigan Sports Properties

LEARFIELD is a media, data, and technology services leader in intercollegiate athletics. Its locally based Michigan Sports Properties team is solely dedicated to representing University of Michigan Athletics. LEARFIELD unlocks the value of college sports for brands and fans through an omnichannel platform with innovative content and commerce solutions. LEARFIELD services include trademark licensing and branding; collegiate sports properties' multimedia sponsorship management; NIL solutions; publishing, audio, digital and social media; data analytics and insights; ticketing software; and ticket sales, premium seating, and fundraising services; campus-wide business and sponsorship development. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for NACDA's acclaimed LEARFIELD Directors' Cup, recognizing athletic departments across all divisions.

