New Data Show ProofPilot's Calendar Sync Boosts Clinical Trial Enrollment Rates

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProofPilot, a leading provider of innovative clinical trial automation, in collaboration with Citeline Connect, the all-in-one clinical trial recruitment platform developed by Citeline (previously Informa Pharma Intelligence), announced new data showing the impact of ProofPilot's Calendar Sync impact on clinical trial enrollment rates. Notably, sites using ProofPilot's Calendar Sync were shown to increase their conversion rates of qualified referrals into a study by approximately 356% versus sites not using the technology.

Despite the booming tech and AI capabilities seeking to improve trial recruitment, their impact is greatly diminished when patients attempt to contact sites, all due to phone tag. Unexpected calls from unknown numbers at inconvenient times cripples the necessary first contact, resulting in a loss of about 40% of promising referrals and hindering nearly 50% of trial volunteers. However, by enabling efficient, automated scheduling of the initial phone call early in the recruitment process, the impact of phone tag is nearly eliminated, thus enabling more patients to enroll in clinical trials faster.

"In an era dominated by advanced technology and lightning-fast communication, the seemingly simple task for sites to connect with patients over the phone has not benefited from any innovation in 30 years," said Joseph Kim, Chief Strategy Officer of ProofPilot, and co-author of the analysis. "ProofPilot Calendar Sync revolutionizes this connection by accelerating, not replacing, the essential role of human interaction in patient recruitment. Our focus remains on providing technology when and where it's needed to remove work from patients and clinical sites."

ProofPilot's Calendar Sync simplifies clinical trial call scheduling, refocusing staff on patient care and boosting operational efficiency. In the analysis, Calendar Sync was used by more than 80% of research staff in a study, and their activities generated significantly higher average conversion rates of patients from referral to randomization compared to traditional methods. These findings reinforce the potential for such technology to streamline manual processes to realize time and cost savings, all while fostering higher-value human interaction between sites and patients.

To download the white paper analysis, visit ProofPilot's website.

About ProofPilot

ProofPilot supports clinical trials with the industry's first fully automated digital protocol platform. The platform orchestrates stakeholder tasks and optimizes clinical workflows, improving stakeholder experiences and data quality. The elimination of guesswork and research protocol deviations creates high-performance experiences for sites and patients. Founded in 2014, ProofPilot was one of the first global digital clinical trial solutions allowing virtual, hybrid, and in-person research offerings with its patient and site Co-Pilot packages. To learn more, visit https://www.proofpilot.com/.

Media contact: Mari Longley, mari.longley@proofpilot.com

View original content:

SOURCE ProofPilot