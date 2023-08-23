PURINA TEAMS UP WITH UK-BASED ZIGZAG TO LAUNCH PUPPY TRAINING APP IN THE UNITED STATES

Tailored Training Tool Adds to Growing Purina Ecosystem of Technology and Resources for Pet Parents

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The pet experts at Purina are teaming up with Zigzag, the UK's number one app solely dedicated to puppy training and development, to bring tailored puppy training lessons to busy dog owners across the U.S. Zigzag puppy training programs are customized for each owner based on each dog's age, breed and environment and add to Purina's growing list of pet expert-created content, tools and technology designed to help pet owners find, feed and care for their dogs and cats.

Zigzag launched in the UK in 2021 and offers bite-sized lessons that empower pet owners to incorporate effective and relevant training and enrichment activities into their daily lives during the critical puppy stage of life. From preparing for the puppy's arrival, to learning potty training, sound habituation, lead walking and recall, Zigzag also helps teach puppies important lessons in socialization and how to respond confidently to the world around them.

"Puppyhood is a critical time of cognitive development for dogs and sets a foundation for behavior and healthy habits for the rest of a dog's life," said Alexandra Johnson, Business Owner for Training and Enrichment at Purina. "Puppy parents who invest their time in training early and often using an app like ZigZag can help their dogs become more well-behaved, well-adjusted and well-socialized as they grow."

Zigzag is designed by a team of experienced dog training experts and backed by leading dog training and behavior organizations. And Zigzag's qualified pet behavior experts are on hand 24/7 via instant chat to answer any questions and help give your puppy the best foundation for success.

"Puppy training does not need to be such a stressful activity. We have done everything we can to create the easiest way for new pet parents to train their puppy effectively - and make it feel like a breeze," said Patrick Luke, co-founder and CEO at Zigzag. "In the third year of our Zigzag journey, I'm so excited to be taking this next step and launching in the USA with the support of Purina and its pet expertise."

The Zigzag collaboration is the latest way Purina, the pet care leader in the U.S., is leveraging its expertise to help enrich the lives of pets and the people who love them. Purina owns and operates Petfinder, the largest online, searchable database of animals who need homes and recently launched myPurina, an app that offers personalized recommendations and exclusive content from Purina pet experts. In addition to offering some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Fancy Feast and Tidy Cats, Purina also recently introduced the Petivity Smart Litter Box Monitor system that transforms data about a cat's weight and litter box activity into meaningful insights about their well-being.

Zigzag, powered by Purina, is available to download in the App Store and Google Play Store, with various subscription options and a free trial period before committing.

About Purina

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations. Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Fancy Feast and Tidy Cats. Our more than 10,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 46 million dogs and 68 million cats every year. More than 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Purina promotes responsible pet care through our scientific research, our products and our support for pet-related organizations. Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

About Zigzag

Launched in March 2021, Zigzag is the #1 app 100% dedicated to puppyhood coaching. Designed by a team of experts and backed by leading dog training & behavior organizations, Zigzag uses data and technology to tailor each program to the breed, age and environment of each puppy.

Zigzag is the only app to be officially endorsed by five leading dog training & behaviorist organizations including PPG, ADPT UK, CAPBT, Animal Behavior Australia and COAPE-UK. The early stages of puppyhood are critical for a dog's cognitive development, yet the majority of dogs don't get the right training during this period - often leading to behavioral problems and in some cases, abandonment.

Zigzag's platform aims to make puppy training accessible & enjoyable to all, ensuring a lifelong bond and teaching them the skills to grow into confident and happy canine companions. Each coaching program is designed to be a complementary training aid alongside other trainers and behaviorists with access to Zigzag's behavior experts who are on hand 24/7 to offer tailored support to those who need it.

Fundamentally, Zigzag recognizes that puppyhood is a journey with its ups & downs, but with the right support, most owners can enjoy the ride.

