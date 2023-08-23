Simply NUC® Unveils the World's First 4x4 NUC Powered by an Intel® Core™ i9 Processor

Featuring Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake 45W processors and kept cool with Simply NUC's Dual Exhaust Cooling solution, the Onyx NUC delivers a performance level never achieved before in a 4x4 inch chassis.

AUSTIN, Texas and BELFAST, United Kingdom and DUNLEER, Ireland, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking leap forward for small form factor computing, Simply NUC, Inc , a leading mini PC solutions company, is thrilled to announce the launch of a new product family called Onyx. Powered by Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake "H" series processors, Onyx is the world's first 4x4 NUC to feature a Core i9 option. With support for up to an unprecedented 96GB of DDR5-5200 memory, up to 16TB of storage, and never before seen benchmark results, Onyx delivers unmatched computing performance for modern business.

Simply NUC Onyx - the World's Most Powerful 4x4 NUC! (PRNewswire)

"With the launch of Onyx we're redefining what is possible from a 4x4 NUC," said Jonny Smith, Co-CEO at Simply NUC. "Onyx is the culmination of customer-driven innovation and sets the new standard for ultra-small form factor compute power and performance."

Starting at $699, four Onyx models will be available for pre-order from Simply NUC starting next week. Powered by Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake 45W processor, the Onyx product line delivers powerful processing capabilities for even the most demanding workloads. The NUC13OXv9 model featuring the 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13900H processor with Intel® vPro® Technology on the high-end pushes the boundaries of what is possible in a compact 4x4 inch chassis. To accommodate a variety of price points, more cost-effective options are also available with the NUC13Oxi7, NUC13OXv5, and NUC13OXi5 models with the entry level based on the 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-13500H processor. Units are expected to begin shipping in September. More information on the Onyx product line can be found at: https://simplynuc.com/onyx .

Select Onyx SKUs come equipped with Intel vPro technology, enabling remote management of computer fleets and ensuring secure communications across networks. Businesses can confidently rely on Onyx's uncompromised and highly reliable 24/7 processing power, providing a significant edge in today's competitive landscape. Initial Onyx SKUs will come in a taller chassis providing for I/O expansion and 2.5-inch SSDs, but low-profile versions of Onyx are planned in the near future. In addition, Simply NUC plans to offer Onyx NUC kits through their channel partners later this year.

The Onyx NUC features dual HDMI 2.1 ports, dual USB 4.0 Type-C ports, and a 2.5Gb Ethernet port. Designed with flexibility in mind, Onyx enables users to expand its feature set to match their specific needs. The rear I/O expansion panel and replaceable lid offer a wide range of additional I/O options, such as USB, HDMI, LAN, or serial ports. This adaptability makes Onyx the ideal choice for office workstations, on-prem heavy edge computing, robotics, sophisticated IoT networks, and much more.

Formed in 2015 and headquartered in Round Rock, Texas, Simply NUC, Inc. is a global systems integrator and OEM specializing in mini computers. Simply NUC provides fully configured, warrantied, and supported mini PC systems to businesses and consumers, as well as end-to-end NUC project development, custom operating system installations, and NUC accessories. For more information about Simply NUC visit www.simplynuc.com.

Contact: John Deatherage, CMO, johnd@simplynuc.com

Simply NUC Onyx - Slim and Tall Chassis Options (PRNewswire)

