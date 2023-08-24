Checkers & Rally's Honored with Six Prestigious Business Awards for Excellence in Employee Training

Leading drive-thru restaurant chain receives two Gold Stevie® Awards from the 2023 International Business Awards® and four Brandon Hall Group™ HCM Excellence Awards

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkers & Rally's, an iconic drive-thru restaurant chain known for flavorful craveable food at a great value, today announced it has won two Gold Stevie® Awards for "Training" and "Workforce Development" from The 20th Annual International Business Awards®. In addition, the Company has received three Gold and one Silver Brandon Hall Group™ HCM Awards, further celebrating its ability to efficiently train team members at scale.

Checkers & Rally's Restaurants, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Checkers & Rally's Restaurants, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Checkers & Rally's was recognized for its outstanding investment and creative resources dedicated to training its store-level employees and improving team member engagement. Designed to reinforce learnings and enhance operations for each area of service, its innovative, short-form "Bite-Size Videos" were honored with Gold in the "Training" category and Gold in the "Best Use of Video for Learning" category for the Stevie® Awards and Brandon Hall Group™ HCM Awards, respectively. In addition, its "Tasty 'Crazy Good Learning' Sandwich Certification Program via Mobile-Learning for Team Members" won Gold for best "Corporate Learning/Workforce Development Solution" and Gold for "Best Certification Program" for the Stevie® Awards and Brandon Hall Group™ HCM Awards, respectively.

Along with supporting the company's quarterly initiatives, these resources ease positional training for new and existing team members to better set them up to do their jobs, further improving daily operations and translating to a better guest experience. The complete list of honors awarded to Checkers & Rally's includes:

Stevie ® International Business Awards ® : Gold in "Training" for "Bite-Size Videos"

Stevie ® International Business Awards ® : Gold in "Corporate Learning/Workforce Development Solution" for "Tasty 'Crazy Good Learning' Sandwich Certification Program via Mobile-Learning for Team Members"

Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards ™: Gold in "Best Advance in Custom Content" for "Checkers Serves Up a Custom Sandwich Experience for their Team Members"

Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards ™: Gold in "Best Certification Program" for "Checkers and Rally's Serves Up Their Tasty 'Crazy Good Learning' Sandwich Certification Program for Team Members"

Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards ™: Gold in "Best Use of Video for Learning" for "Checkers and Rally's Bite-sized Videos Unleashes Team Member Superpowers"

Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards ™: Silver in "Best Use of Games or Simulations for Learning" for "Checkers Serves Up a Sandwich Building Simulation for their Team"

"We are honored to be the recipient of several awards, distinguishing Checkers & Rally's as a leader in workforce training and development," said Theresa Papaleo, Senior Director of Learning and People Development at Checkers & Rally's. "Our content is both relatable and digestible, meeting our team members where they are to best ensure they're completing and absorbing training at every position - from the grill to the drive-thru window. I want to thank the entire training team at Checkers & Rally's for their dedication to creating unique and efficient content that separates our brand from the rest. We're proud to produce authentic material that enhances operations and creates a better guest experience while making training and reinforced learning frictionless and fun for our dedicated team members."

The 2023 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards™ recognizes best practices for initiatives in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, Human Resources, Sales Performance, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and the Future of Work.

Further, the Stevie® International Business Awards® are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2023 IBAs received entries from organizations in 61 nations and territories.

"Great idea to communicate with a varied and busy audience. Give them what they want," said one of the official judges of the Stevie® Awards for Checkers & Rally's "Bite-Size Videos." Referring to its "'Crazy Good Learning' Sandwich Certification Program," another judge of the Stevie® Awards commented, "Great idea to retain employees! An innovative way to train employees and help them feel comfortable."

About Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc.

Based in Tampa, Fla., Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its bold, craveable food, famous fries, exceptional value, and people-first attitude, operates and franchises both Checkers® and Rally's® restaurants. With 850 restaurants and room to grow, Checkers & Rally's is a proven brand with flexible building formats that is aggressively expanding across the country. Checkers & Rally's is dedicated to being a place where franchisees and employees who work hard can create opportunities for themselves, their families, and their communities. In recent years, the brand has earned several of the industry's most prestigious awards including: "#1 Most Craveable Fries" by Restaurant Business 2020 and 2018; Best Franchise Deal and "Best Drive-Thru in America" by QSR Magazine; Top Food and Beverage Franchise by Franchise Business Review; the "Hot! Again" award from Nation's Restaurant News and has consistently been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

About Brandon Hall Group™

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 30 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management."

The awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems, and tools that have achieved measurable results. We are honored to receive applications from organizations worldwide ranging from small, medium, large, and global enterprises to government, not-for-profits, and associations.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Checkers & Rally's Restaurants, Inc.