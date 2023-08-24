Datadog Report Finds the Serverless Ecosystem Growing Across All Major Clouds

The serverless ecosystem continues to evolve with expanded use cases and consumption models like container-based serverless platforms

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog , Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced the results of its annual State of Serverless report. The 2023 report—which analyzes telemetry across Datadog's global customer base—found that the serverless ecosystem continues to grow and evolve, particularly as organizations extend their use of container-based applications hosted in serverless environments. As of this year, more than 70% of Datadog's AWS customers, 60% of Google Cloud customers and almost 50% of Azure customers are using one or more serverless solutions.

While FaaS (Function-as-a-Service) such as AWS Lambda remained the most common type of workload in 2023, the growth of container-based serverless platforms is outpacing overall serverless growth in each major cloud. Azure saw the largest spike in container-based serverless platform adoption with 76% growth year-over-year. Container-based serverless compute platforms have grown more popular because they simplify serverless adoption and migration. This trend in the major clouds reflects that organizations are viewing serverless as a mainstay and identifying valuable use cases for it outside of traditional FaaS offerings.

"There is significant adoption of serverless technologies across all major clouds. We expect the pace of adoption will only increase as more organizations embrace container-based platforms, which have become the serverless ecosystem's primary growth driver," said Yrieix Garnier, VP of Product at Datadog. "With more serverless solutions available across and within cloud platforms, serverless can now meet a greater variety of use cases. We are also seeing serverless in the general infrastructure and architectural best practices at organizations, which speaks to the staying power of serverless technologies."

The State of Serverless report is available now. For the full results, please visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/state-of-serverless/ . To learn more about Datadog's end-to-end Serverless Monitoring offering, visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/product/serverless-monitoring/ .

