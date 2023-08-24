YOUTH FASHION POWERHOUSE PACSUN AND THE METROPOLITAN MUSEUM OF ART CONTINUE ARTISTIC COLLABORATION WITH NEW GREEK AND ROMAN SCULPTURE-INSPIRED FALL COLLECTION

The Ongoing Program Further Showcases the Power of Merging Fashion and Art in Youth Culture

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacsun and The Metropolitan Museum of Art proudly build on their collaboration with The Greek and Roman Collection, available tomorrow, Friday, August 25th. This remarkable release signifies the fourth chapter in the collaborative journey, ushering in an enticing new era of art-inspired fashion. With new Autumn and Winter styles that beautifully capture the essence of timeless masterpieces, Pacsun and The Met continue their commitment to ignite curiosity and fascination for art and establish intimate connections with audiences through fashion for a new generation of enthusiasts.

Pacsun and The Metropolitan Museum of Art - The Greek and Roman Collection (PRNewswire)

Following the immensely positive response to their previous drops, the newest iteration focuses on The Met's distinguished collection of Greek and Roman art. Pacsun's meticulously created designs celebrate revered works of art, including a Roman marble Head of an Athlete ca 138-192 CE, a 2nd century CE depiction of The Three Graces, amongst others. The dual-gender line is an artistic tribute that evokes self-expression.

Reimagined with a fresh hand-drawn aesthetic, The Greek and Roman Collection introduces a range of men's and women's attire, designed to accompany you through the seasons. The women's line features casual and elevated pieces like an exquisite Intarsia sweater, chic puffer jacket, versatile crewnecks, cozy fleece hoodies and pants, essential tees, shorts, and denim. The collection also boasts a matching corset top and skirt set as well as an allover printed mesh top. Standout features encompass photoreal outerwear adorned with artfully placed statue prints, as well as illustrated works drawing inspiration from classical masterworks. Similarly, the men's offerings have been meticulously designed to captivate, encompassing a printed patchwork bomber jacket, heavy canvas work pants with a matching garage jacket, cropped distressed fashion knit jumper, and various tees that integrate innovative printing techniques. This drop also includes a baseball hat and tote bag that can be incorporated into everyday style.

"We are excited to continue our collaboration with The Met and present the latest phase of our collaborative efforts – The Greek and Roman Collection," said Richard Cox, VP of Men's and Global Partnerships at Pacsun. "This collection represents a merge of historical significance and contemporary style, allowing us to showcase iconic artworks in a new light. With each release, we aim to open the world of art to our young audience and beyond. We are excited to see how our customers will infuse these designs into their personal styles."

The multiyear collaboration, initiated in October 2022, maintains momentum by consistently generating successful collections that deeply resonate with a diverse consumer base. Numerous pieces from previous drops have sold out, underscoring the fervent reception. The Pacsun and The Met design teams work closely with Met curators, ensuring continuous evolution and new focus with each collection. For this specific release, they've highlighted a selection from The Met's remarkable collection of Greek and Roman art, which comprises over 30,000 artworks.

"Working with Pacsun has been an incredible journey," said Stephen Mannello, Head of Retail and Licensing at The Met. "The resounding success of these collections stands as a testament to the enduring resonance of art. Seeing Met visitors and fans of art history wearing pieces that are emblematic of their favorite artworks is a real joy. We look forward to continuing to explore art and design in new ways with Pacsun."

In honor of the launch, an exclusive celebration was hosted last night at The Met. VIPs and influencers got a first look at the collection in person while in the presence of the sculptures that inspired the designs. Pacsun also extended invitations to select loyal customers so they could take part in the special evening. Brieane Olson, CEO at Pacsun, Richard Cox, VP of Men's and Global Partnerships, and Addie Rintel VP of Women's Merchandising and Design, were in attendance, as well as Stephen Mannello, Head of Retail and Licensing at The Met, Josh Romm, Head of Global Licensing and Partnerships, Leanne Graeff, Head of Design, and Morgan Pearce, Head of Marketing and Brand Collaborations. Guests enjoyed beverages and an hour-long live performance by NYC-based soft rock siblings band Infinity Song , outfitted in the new collection. The group initially made their mark through pop-up street shows in Central Park and the NYC Subway Stations and now, through Pacsun, performed inside one of NYC's most prestigious landmarks.

"Celebrating the intersection of fashion, art and music tonight with The Met showcases the boundless creative spirit that drives Pacsun," said Brieane Olson, Chief Executive Officer at Pacsun. "The Met's rich heritage and influence align seamlessly with our ethos and we've been able to continue creating designs that intrigue and resonate with our audiences. Consumers are now wearing art in a truly unprecedented way."

The Greek and Roman collection is priced between $25-$90 and will be available for purchase tomorrow, Friday, August 24th at www.pacsun.com and in Pacsun retail locations nationwide. High-resolution images of the collection and from the event can be downloaded HERE .

ABOUT PACSUN

Pacsun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross-section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Throughout the contemporary, streetwear and active lifestyle markets, Pacsun partners with the best brands to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level. Founded in 1980, Newport, CA. Curated in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook and TikTok .

ABOUT THE MET

The Metropolitan Museum of Art was founded in 1870 by a group of American citizens—businessmen and financiers as well as leading artists and thinkers of the day—who wanted to create a museum to bring art and art education to the American people. Today, The Met displays tens of thousands of objects covering 5,000 years of art from around the world for everyone to experience and enjoy. The Museum lives in two iconic sites in New York City—The Met Fifth Avenue and The Met Cloisters. Millions of people also take part in The Met experience online. Since its founding, The Met has always aspired to be more than a treasury of rare and beautiful objects. Every day, art comes alive in the Museum's galleries and through its exhibitions and events, revealing both new ideas and unexpected connections across time and across cultures.

