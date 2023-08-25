EESTech Inc. Announces: "A Collaborative Development Agreement for the Recovery of Critical Raw Materials (CRM's) From European Mineral Processing Waste Dumps"

NEW CASTLE, Del., Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EESTech (OTCQB:EESH)

EESTech Inc. a specialist in mining and mineral process waste reclamation and remediation services, has today announced the signing of a collaborative development Agreement with Séché Environnement, a specialist in waste recovery, the circular economy, environmental services and low-carbon energy production, focused on the recycling of mineral process waste for the recovery and supply chain certainty of Critical Raw Materials for European markets.

The European Commission, Circular Economy Action Plan (COM/2015/614), has identified a number of measures to facilitate the transition towards a low carbon circular economy. Several of these measures are focused on the provisioning of Critical Raw Materials (CRMs), that are of economic and national security importance to the EU.

Séché Environnement is based in France and has operations in Europe, Latin America and Southern Africa, with specific skills and experience in the decontamination and remediation of polluted industrial waste sites.

EESTech, Inc. a USA company with subsidiaries in, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, has developed world's first process capabilities that deliver a paradigm shift in how millions of tons of mining and mineral process waste can be recycled to recover targeted resources of value, with all post process tailing being upgraded into inert sand products suitable for a variety of downstream applications.

Murray Bailey, CEO of EESTech, said, "we are pleased about the opportunity to work with Séché Environnement, the combined skills of both companies presents a unique opportunity to transform the waste labilities of mining and mineral processing into resource reserves, with zero-waste and environmentally sustainable outcomes, resulting in an industry first low carbon circular economy.

Séché & EESTech have recognized that the CRM market in the European Union represents a significant opportunity in an emerging market driven by the global focus on the circular economy by turning waste into valuable resources. Both companies further recognize the opportunities that exist in Europe for the recycling of legacy waste sites, including landfills and mineral processing slag waste.

The companies intend that this collaborative project development will offer compelling solutions to Governments and organizations with liabilities associated with mineral processing waste, while at the same time meeting the objectives of the European Union to implement a Circular Economy Action Plan.

EESTech promotes economically and environmentally sustainable technologies to the world's mining and minerals processing industries. EESTech has developed a breakthrough primary smelting technology, trademarked as the Inductosmelt Reduction Furnace (IRF), a plasma over induction furnace that will deliver a paradigm shift in how mineral oxides are smelted into metals and alloys with increased efficiencies and significantly reduced carbon footprint. EESTech's waste management solutions enable the recycling of mine site waste and process slag to recover targeted materials of value. EESTech's mineral processing capabilities reduce cost, increase productivity, reduce energy requirements, eliminate polluting leachates, transform hazardous waste liabilities into products of value with zero-waste and environmentally sustainable outcomes, reducing the carbon footprint of mineral resource processing. EESTech intends to generate its income from the sale of all recovered critical raw materials (CRM's) being sold back to the waste owner. Post process tailing are transformed into inert high grade sand products 100% owned by EESTech. Trademarked as ThermaSand and ThermaPrills, both products will be sold into high volume downstream markets. EESTech Inc is publicly traded on the US OTC market, symbol EESH. www.eestechinc.com

