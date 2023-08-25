LG EXPANDS ITS ULTRAGEAR GAMING MONITOR LINEUP WITH DEBUT OF THREE NEW MODELS

LG Electronics USA Introduces Newest UltraGear Models With Limited Time Promotion

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA announced the debut of three new models to its critically acclaimed LG UltraGear™ gaming monitor lineup -- the LG UltraGear GR93U-B (27- and 32-inch models) and the LG UltraGear GR83Q-B (27-inch model). All models are available now at LG.com and LG-authorized retailers. For a limited time from August 25 to August 27, 2023, customers shopping on LG.com can snag select new UltraGear Monitors (GR93U-B and GR83Q-B) for 30 percent off SRP and free expedited shipping.1

The LG UltraGear GR93U-B is designed for those who desire a high-resolution screen that supports a smooth gaming experience. (PRNewswire)

The LG UltraGear GR93U-B is designed for those who desire a high-resolution screen that supports a smooth gaming experience. The UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS display supports up to a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1ms (GtG) response time for delightfully smooth, low-latency gaming.

For those who prioritize an ultra-smooth gaming experience with virtually no lag, the LG UltraGear GR83Q-B's 27-inch QHD (2560x1440) IPS Display supports up to a 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms (GtG) response time.

All three new models support up to 95% (Typ.) of the DCI-P3 color gamut with VESA DisplayHDRTM 400 delivering dynamic contrast and high-fidelity color. LG's UltraGear monitors are all about creating a premium gaming experience, which is why they're NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible and AMD FreeSync™ Premium-certified and contain HDMI 2.1 with 4-Pole Headphone out with DTS HP:X.

For more information on LG's UltraGear monitors, visit LG.com.

1 To receive free expedited delivery, the expedited delivery option must be selected at checkout. Available only on LG.com 8/25/23 – 8/27/23. Prices and offers are non-redeemable for cash and non-transferable. Availability, prices, and terms of offer are subject to change without notice. Quantities are limited. Eligible Models: 27GR83Q-B, 27GR93U-B, 32GR93U-B.

