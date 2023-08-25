A Glance at the International K-pop Photo Card Market: Pocamarket's Impact at KCON LA 2023

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pocamarket, a specialized platform for K-pop photocard trading, participated in KCON LA 2023, which took place from August 18th to August 20th in Los Angeles, USA. Boasting an accumulated membership of over 800,000 users, Pocamarket has gained significant popularity among global K-pop fans due to its affordable photocard prices and swift delivery.

Pocamarket’s Booth Shines at KCON LA 2023, Highlighting the Enthusiasm for K-pop Photo Cards (PRNewswire)

KCON LA 2023 is an event highly beloved by global K-pop lovers, drawing numerous fans each year to enjoy performances by K-pop artists and explore booths within the convention. Among these booths was Pocamarket, who hosted various captivating events that captured the attention of international attendees. The booth featured events like a roulette activity, photocard giveaways, and a photocard exhibition. Notably, the photocard exhibition attracted thousands of visitors, forming lines and creating an atmosphere of excitement. This vividly portrays the global fandom's intense interest in K-pop photocards. Through this booth, Pocamarket achieved remarkable success, attracting six times its usual daily new sign-ups.

The CEO of Pocamarket expressed, "The passion exhibited by global fans for photocard collection at KCON LA 2023 was truly remarkable. This serves as evidence of the immense love Pocamarket receives within the K-pop community." He added, "We will continue striving to enable more fans to easily purchase authentic photo cards of their favorite K-pop artists and receive them securely."

In this year's KCON LA 2023, Pocamarket captured the hearts of K-pop fans, solidifying its global presence. Additionally, Pocamarket is anticipated to offer unique experiences to K-pop fans, including its upcoming photocard grading service launch.

