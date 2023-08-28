AMPED FITNESS® WELCOMES THEIR FIRST FRANCHISE PARTNERS

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amped Fitness® continues its expansion with the introduction of their very first Franchise Partners, Matt and Kyana Carrico from Indiana. This duo is set to help bring some much needed Amped energy to the Indianapolis area by 2024, according to CEO Travis Labazzo. This announcement marks a massive milestone for the company who just recently publicized available franchise opportunities in May.

For those looking for opportunities in a booming industry with a rapidly-expanding brand, Amped Fitness® takes the lead.

Amped Fitness first-ever franchisees Matt and Kyana Carrico were both born and raised in Indiana and reside north of Indianapolis. They can often be spotted with friends, family, or volunteering in their community. They will celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary in September and have amazing twin 10-year-old girls! Matt and Kyana have always held fitness and a healthy lifestyle at the top of their priorities and are super excited to be part of the Amped Team!

With only a few short months to reel in potential franchisees, it is clear to see the opportunity that lies in franchising with Amped Fitness®. While other franchises are limited in territories, Amped boasts an astonishing number of open availability nationwide. For those looking for opportunities in a booming industry with a scalable and rapidly-expanding brand, Amped Fitness® takes the lead.

"We're excited to continue to grow and add more franchise partners to the Amped Fitness® team. We've never played small – we've seen what Amped can do on a corporate scale, but now that we get to take our EDLP model and marketing machine nationwide, we couldn't be more thrilled to experience the Amped takeover first-hand" states CEO, Travis Labazzo.

Looking to build an empire? Inquire about available franchise opportunities with Amped Fitness® at franchising@ampedfitness.com.

Contact: franchise@ampedfitness.com

View original content:

SOURCE Amped Fitness