GREY GOOSE® VODKA AND "THE SHOP UNINTERRUPTED" ANNOUNCE "SET THE BAR," A SPECIAL EPISODE IN CELEBRATION OF THE US OPEN

Filmed at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, the special spotlights best-in-class individuals who continue to "set the bar" in tennis and style, on and off the court

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In continuation of their sponsorship, GREY GOOSE vodka and the multi-award-winning series "The Shop UNINTERRUPTED" are thrilled to announce "Set the Bar,"a special tennis-focused episode of the Season 6 series. Filmed at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, the episode premiers today, opening day of the US Open, of which Grey Goose has been a longstanding partner of. Starring "The Shop UNINTERRUPTED" host Paul Rivera and guest host professional basketball player Gordon Hayward, actress Lala Anthony, 10-time ATP World singles champion and recipient of the 2008 USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Humanitarian of the Year James Blake, current World No. 3 in women's singles Jessica Pegula, the episode features unfiltered conversation over GREY GOOSE Honey Deuces, the iconic signature cocktail of the US Open.

"For 17 years, GREY GOOSE has raised a glass to excellence at the US Open," said Aleco Azqueta, GREY GOOSE Vice President of Marketing. "We're excited to unite our partnerships with the USTA and 'The Shop' for this first-of-its-kind episode, which will share raw, untapped conversations over Grey Goose Honey Deuce cocktails, the signature drink of the US Open. Featuring the defining stories that our fans have come to expect through our support of UNINTERRUPTED, this is a special moment for the GREY GOOSE brand and we can't wait for you to see it."

"Set the Bar" was filmed at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, where the US Open is held, in front of a live audience, and can be viewed on the Grey Goose YouTube Channel and the UNINTERRUPTED YouTube Channel . This is the third collaboration between GREY GOOSE vodka and UNINTERRUPTED, the athlete empowerment brand founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, following their joint 2021 limited series "In the Moment'' and 2022 limited series "The Shop: Lineup."

The Sports Emmy® Award winning series The Shop UNINTERRUPTED, co-created by Paul Rivera and Randy Mims, remains intact at being revolutionary and creating unique experiences where celebrated artists, entertainers, athletes and advocates come together for authentic, raw, untapped conversations and storytelling. Full episodes continue to be available on UNINTERRUPTED's YouTube Channel.

