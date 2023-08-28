Pixelworks Enables Transcending Visual Display on realme GT5 Smartphone

Powerful Display Capability and Meticulous Visual Quality Enhancement Fully Capture the Best of Virtual and Real Worlds

SHANGHAI, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of visual processing solutions, and realme, one of the fastest growing smartphone brands, today announced the newly launched realme GT5 smartphone incorporates the Pixelworks X7 visual processor. By leveraging Pixelworks' core technologies, including advanced ultra-low latency MotionEngine®(MEMC) technology, low power super-resolution and always-on HDR, the GT5 smartphone enhances picture quality in a more comprehensive manner and provides more comfortable visual experiences for mobile gaming and videos. Additionally, as the first realme smartphone to be IRX certificated, the realme GT5 is uniquely primed to deliver in-depth visual quality improvements for multiple popular games by integrating both game content characteristics and device performance capabilities, resulting in a more immersive and vivid gaming experience for consumers.

Built on the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 mobile platform from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., the realme GT5 smartphone offers up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The smartphone comes in two battery variants, with one 4600mAh battery supporting 240W fast charging, and the other 5240mAh variant offering 150W fast charging. The device also features a 6.74-inch flat display with narrow bezels, which supports a 144Hz refresh rate and 2160Hz PWM dimming. To achieve true display excellence, the realme GT5 smartphone incorporates Pixelworks X7 visual processor that optimizes the picture quality for game and video content, unleashing the full display potential of the screen to create exceptional visual experiences for users.

Combination of High Frame Rate, High Resolution and High Contrast Enhance Immersion for Mobile Gaming

Driven by advanced algorithms and innovative architecture, Pixelworks' MotionEngine technology supports ultra-low latency frame interpolation that can boost the frame rate of original content to as high as 144fps for over 100 games – exceeding the native frame rate of gaming content and maximizing the display capability of the device's high refresh rate screen. Distributed processing leveraging the Pixelworks X7 visual processor offloads the GPU workload by reducing rendering pressure and lowers overall system power consumption when MEMC mode is on, which in turn prevents overheating of mobile devices. The low power super-resolution function employs advanced algorithms to boost content from low to 1.5K resolution and generate graphics with clearer texture and richer details. Additionally, always-on HDR technology improves the color saturation and contrast of images, producing a more immersive and authentic display to human eyes. Among the 100+ compatible game titles, many allow gamers to enable MEMC, low power super-resolution and always-on HDR modes simultaneously in order to experience the original artistic intent of game creators; these titles include Glory of the King, Game for Peace, Genshin Impact, League of Legends, Cross Fire, QQ Speed, Sky: Children of Light, and Moonlight Blade. In addition, Crystal of Atlan, Total Football and One Piece Fighting Path also integrate Pixelworks' Rendering Accelerator SDK. Coupled with Pixelworks' X7 visual processor, the Rendering Accelerator works as a bridge to boost low frame rate games to higher frame rate up to 4x the original content and deliver the optimized gaming on mobile devices.

Mainstream Video Apps Deliver Cinematic Visual Experience Featuring Pixelworks' HFR and HDR Technology

In addition to elevating the frame rates of mobile games, Pixelworks' MotionEngine technology boosts the content frame rate in mainstream video Apps up to 120fps, which meaningfully mitigates video judder resulting from frame rate mismatch between the content and the display, thus providing increased visual smoothness and stability. Based on low-power AI display functions, always-on HDR technology also utilizes scene detection to intelligently adjust display parameters under a variety of lighting conditions, resulting in the optimal HDR quality of each frame together with increased eye comfort. These technologies have been adapted for compatibility with several video Apps, including Tencent Video, iQIYI, YOUKU, YouTube and Netflix.

Multi-Brightness Color Calibration Enables Display of More Vivid Colors

This solution ensures the display's gamma value is always 2.2 (best standard tested by image and video processing professionals) across different color modes to achieve the most life-like, on-screen viewing experience for the human eyes. Pixelworks technology adapts the gamma curve to compensate for brightness as well as color saturation in real-time to guarantee the most comfortable and true-to-life visual experience according to changes in ambient light, whether dim or bright. In addition, Pixelworks' visual processing technology leverages the 3D LUT method to conduct advanced color calibration by comprehensively and precisely managing numerous display attributes, including hue, saturation and brightness, making the color displayed on the screen look as vivid as what human eyes detect in the '3D space'.

"We are pleased to continue our cooperation with Pixelworks on the realme GT5 smartphone." said Chase Xu, Vice President of realme. "The spirit of 'Dare to Leap' is the primary force that drives us to seek innovation and changes. This mantra led the realme GT2 Explorer Master Edition to become the first smartphone ever to incorporate Pixelworks' X7 visual processor with many innovative features last year. Now, we have upgraded the core configuration of the realme GT5 smartphone and deepened our collaboration with the incorporated Pixelworks X7 visual processor, achieving even more mature and detailed picture quality enhancement and performance tuning for a number of top games. We hope this next-level performance will bring visual experiences to consumers that they have never before imagined."

"Congratulations on the launch of the realme GT5 smartphone!" said Ting Xiong, President of Pixelworks China. "As an emerging brand favored by many young consumers, realme never stops outdoing itself in terms of product performance, design, quality and customer service. In addition to enabling 144hz high frame gaming experiences for over 100 game titles, the realme GT5 smartphone also strives for excellence in picture quality optimization and creates transcending visual experiences by leveraging powerful hardware capabilities. We hope that our cooperation continues to deepen, and the integration of realme products and Pixelworks' display technologies can yield more surprises that provide consumers with more cinematic visual experiences."

About realme:

realme is a global consumer technology company disrupting the smartphone market by making cutting-edge technologies more accessible. It provides a range of smartphones and lifestyle technology devices with premium specs, quality, and trend-setting designs to young consumers.

Established by Sky Li in 2018 and driven by its "Dare to Leap" spirit, realme has become one of the top 5 smartphone players in 30 markets globally in just three years, and realme has entered multiple markets worldwide, including China and Southeast Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa, and has a global user base of over 160 million.

For more information, please visit www.realme.com.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has more than 20 years of history delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services. In July 2023, Pixelworks announced its new IRX gaming experience brand. As a brand targeted at smartphone users, IRX is grounded on Pixelworks' profound visual processing and rendering technologies coupling with in-depth tuning services with consideration on games' characteristic. This combination leverages Pixelworks' expertise to optimize the performance and display quality for various mobile games, thus providing end users with unparalleled mobile gaming experiences.

For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.pixelworks.com.

